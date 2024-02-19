Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 10 p.m. PST. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is another positive day! Family discussions will go well, especially about new ideas and new initiatives. You might also be interested in helping a family member or doing something to benefit someone in need. At least, you can listen sympathetically with a cup of coffee.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tricky day. In one way, you might spend time daydreaming and conjuring fantasies of possibilities in the future. However, maybe your daydreams are doable? Listen to your own thoughts. It's easy for you to think outside of the box right now and it's a great time to begin something new.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have some excellent, visionary ideas about how to boost your earnings or how to initiate a new moneymaking project. Possibly, this new project will be about giving away money because you have a strong focus now on foreign countries and distant places you would like to see.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a powerful day because the moon is in your sign, which gives you a slight edge over the other signs. Plus, this is a great day to initiate something new. Connect the dots: Make your pitch. Explore new ideas. Ask for practical or financial support. Make plans to travel, publish, study or win a legal battle.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It might be a good thing if you feel restless today because you can accomplish a lot today. Sidestep arguments with partners and close friends. Instead, look for ways to boost your reputation or get funding and practical support from someone else. It's possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend or a member of a group might catch you off guard in some way. If you have information that seems a bit too far out or hard to believe, test it out. Accept nothing at face value. (Especially gossip about a friend or partner.) Work hard today because you can get stuff done.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be approached by someone who wants your advice about how to make something look better" Or someone might ask you for help? You certainly feel sympathetic to the needs of children at this time. You might also give assistance or entertain them in some way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your idealism is aroused, which is one reason that you will appreciate beauty, especially beauty in your surroundings. However, you might also want to help those in need, particularly people far away or in another country. You're in touch with your creative talents today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Home and family are your focus; and today, you might want to help a family member or someone in need. Get your facts before you act. You might also help someone by talking to them because your communication skills are excellent right now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fast-paced time for you; nevertheless, take a moment to listen to partners and close friends now who want your attention. You can't ignore them. They might surprise you or introduce you to someone unusual. Continue to look for ways to boost your income.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel sympathetic to a coworker today, or a pet, or someone you encounter in the health care profession. People will listen to you now because you have a commanding presence with so many planets in your sign this month.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today, you feel sympathetic with children or young people in need. However, this same astrological influence will also heighten your creative abilities, especially your ability to visualize and imagine. (Protect your kids against accidents today.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Miles Teller (1987) shares your birthday. You have an easy charm and you are thoughtful. You relate well to others. Personally, you're ambitious in everything you do. This is a wonderful, playful, fun-loving year! Let your hair down and relax. Obviously, don't forget your goals, but do take time to enjoy and enrich yourself.

