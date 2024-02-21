Horoscope For Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions all day until 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Although there's a moon alert all day, today is a fantastic opportunity to use your creative skills. You have many hobbies. Today you can enjoy dabbling in different disciplines and using your creative talents! Great day to schmooze as well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Focus on home, family and your private life. It's the perfect day to kick back, relax and veg out. Please note: Because of that moon alert taking place all day (most unusual), make no important decisions, especially about family or real estate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a spacey day because all of today is a moon alert. This will affect your daily routine and your communications. You might feel vague and indecisive. Or you might be keen to try something new? However, this is a poor day for important decisions. Wait until tomorrow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Most of this day is a moon alert, and it is taking place in your Money House. Resist the urge to spend money to buy anything other than food and gas. Make no decisions about purchases and financial arrangements. Don't accept a new job. Wait until tomorrow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It's unusual for there to be a moon alert all day long, in addition to which it is taking place in your sign! You might feel lazy, unmotivated, but social. Enjoy schmoozing. Make note of your creative ideas. Don't shop except for food and gas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This might be an introspective day where you will enjoy some privacy and a chance to contemplate your navel. (You might solve the problems of the world before bedtime.) Because there is a moon alert all day, your mind will roam freely. Write down your ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because there's a moon alert all day, you might feel inefficient and indecisive at work. However, this is a great day to schmooze with friends and talk to members of groups about a variety of subjects just to spitball ideas. Wait until tomorrow to act.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It's important to know there's a moon alert all day, which means this is not the day to make important decisions or spend money. Don't pitch your ideas or ask for permission or approval from bosses or authority figures. And don't volunteer for anything. Wait until tomorrow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Resist the urge to make travel plans or book a reservation because this is not the day to do this. There is a moon alert all day, which means wait until tomorrow to make deliberate plans or decisions or to spend money. However, you can research today!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful because there is a moon alert all day, and for your sign, it means in particular, you should avoid financial decisions about shared property, insurance issues, inheritances, taxes and debt. You can work on these areas and do research, but don't initiate anything until tomorrow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be prepared to cooperate with others and even go more than halfway. In other words, today is the kind of day where you have to go along to get along. Make no important decisions. Restrict your spending to food and gas. (There is a moon alert all day.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a strong day for you because the sun is in your sign. Nevertheless, there is a moon alert all day, which could create delays and shortages to your work. You might also lack the motivation to be productive. That's OK. Enjoy a long lunch.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Emily Blunt (1983) shares your birthday. You are energetic, positive and committed. You're efficient because you run your life in a logical, analytical way. This is a year of service for you, especially service to family. Therefore, it's important to take care of yourself so you can be a resource. Time for a makeover?

