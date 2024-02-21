Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon in Virgo peaks at 6:30 a.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is a mixed bag. Initially, you might feel depressed or down on yourself. However, something will happen that makes you see you can boost your earnings. Possibly, you will discover a better-paying job? Whatever the case, it's a mood changer!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Children might be an increased responsibility. In addition to which, someone older might rain on your parade. Fortunately, this is short-lived because you want to socialize and enjoy sports events, fun outings, romantic get-togethers and playful activities with kids. Go, go, go!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from parents, bosses and authority figures. The answer will be, "Talk to the hand." Nevertheless, this will not get you down. Instead, you might stay at home and find ways to expand your world. Invite friends and family over to socialize.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Rules and regulations might get in the way of something that you want to do. This will be a short-lived restriction. Quick trips, fun interactions with friends and groups plus an opportunity to enjoy the company of others in an upbeat, optimistic way will bring a smile to your face!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Initially, you might feel a financial squeeze for some reason. (Did you give away all your money?) Fortunately, later today, you might see ways to boost your income or find a better paying job. You can definitely increase your assets in some way now or in the future. Ka-ching!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might feel discouraged by a partner or close friend who might make you feel diminished. Fortunately, this is short-lived. Later in the day, opportunities for travel, publishing, higher education, medicine and the law will make you feel lucky!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There could be a moment briefly today where you feel cut off from others and lonely. Fortunately, this is brief. Good news about financial support or gifts and goodies from others will turn your feelings of self-pity into feeling lucky! (It's amazing the changes we undergo in one day.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do not be discouraged by difficulties with kids or a romantic partner who might be critical. Let that go. Don't give it fuel. Later in the day, you will enjoy schmoozing with friends and find ways to expand your world in an upbeat, optimistic way. Yay me!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're high visibility today, which means people notice you. The bad news is difficulties or increased responsibilities with family or an older relative might discourage you. The good news is that work-related travel and opportunities to enjoy the company of coworkers will lift your spirits!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel worried today about meeting the approval of a group or a situation. Something might restrict you. This is short-lived. As the day wears on, you're ready to party, enjoy sports events, expand your world and have fun with kids' activities or romantic partners.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don't get too hung up on money worries, especially about how something is divided or shared. Later in the day, these problems will melt away because you will see how to get support from family and, in turn, give support to family and home. It's a mutually beneficial situation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

At some point today, you might feel at odds with someone close to you. They just bring you down. Fortunately, something will happen that lifts your spirits and turn your day around. Opportunities to travel or take a short trip or meet new people and have exciting conversations will change your day!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter George Thorogood (1950) shares your birthday. You are thoughtful, caring and generous. Naturally intuitive, you are a good friend to others. You are a romantic, who is also sensitive to your environment. This is a year of learning as well as teaching. You might take courses or learn through others or even travel.

