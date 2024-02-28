Horoscope for Saturday, March 2, 2024

Moon Alert

After 8 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to schmooze! You have a strong sense of adventure and you want to do something different. Travel would be ideal. However, if you can't travel, then be a tourist in your own town. Learn something new and meet people from different backgrounds.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As I have mentioned before, you are the financial wizard of the zodiac. Today the moon is in one of your Money Houses, which will focus your attention on taxes, debt, insurance issues, inheritances and shared property. You're in an excellent position to deal with these matters.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is opposite your sign, which means you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Nevertheless, it will be a pleasant day for you because you will enjoy the company of friends and partners, as well as members of the general public.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It will please you to be helpful to someone today. You might assist someone or be of service to them. The reverse might be true and someone might help you, especially a coworker. You might also learn something that can benefit your own health, which is a good thing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze and socialize. You will also enjoy playful activities with children. Explore the arts, the theater and the entertainment world if possible, because you will appreciate escaping into something different and stimulating. Change your routine!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You'll be happy to cocoon at home today and relax among familiar surroundings. Moments of privacy will please you. And very likely, memories of your childhood will bubble to the surface of your mind. Discussions with a family member might take place.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Grab any opportunity to study something new today. You might also enjoy a warm connection with relatives, siblings or neighbors. A short trip will please you, especially if you can see new places and meet new faces because you're eager to explore and learn!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you're focused on financial matters. This could relate to earnings or ways to boost your wealth. Or perhaps, you're focused on shopping or making a big purchase, especially for something beautiful — art objects or something attractive to wear.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign, which will make you more emotional than usual. However, it will also make you friendly, and pave the way for dealing with others. (When the moon is in your sign, it helps you to get your way with things and asking for what you want.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Welcome time spent alone today because you will enjoy a chance for some privacy. You need to take a breather from the busyness of everything around you. Some of you might use this private time to explore romance or a secret love affair?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy time spent with friends or groups today because you feel sociable and friendly. In fact, a friendship might turn into a romantic connection? Interaction with artistic and creative people will also benefit you. You might work with a friend or a group to beautify something.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You look attractive to others today. In fact, other people notice you more than usual today because something about your private life seems to be more public for some reason. This is a good day to ask for a raise or a promotion. Good luck!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Daniel Craig (1968) shares your birthday. You are an independent thinker who is loyal to your loved ones. Once you know what you want to do, you go for it. You can be intense. It's time to create solid foundations in your life. Keep things simple. Take charge of your health. Exercise will be important this year.

