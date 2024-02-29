Horoscope for Monday, March 4, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Secrets, tips, hints and behind-the-scenes advice might affect your wealth and your assets. It could be a hot tip about how to buy something quickly, especially secondhand. Perhaps an antique. Or it might be advice about how to speculate and grow your money.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Quite likely, a friend will surprise you today. This person is probably younger and has something to say. What they say will be unexpected, and it might even inspire you to embrace new goals, which in turn, make you feel younger and more excited about life. (Wow.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A surprising discussion might take place with a parent, or a boss or someone older. Perhaps they will ask you to do something. Or they might promote you or give you increased responsibilities. Whatever happens will be unexpected. If it's something you want, act quickly. Say yes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Surprise opportunities to travel might drop in your lap today. If so, this window of opportunity will be brief, which means you have to act fast. You might also have an unexpected chance to take a course or learn something new, perhaps a trade or a hobby?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Surprise gifts, goodies and offers from others might come your way today. If this is something that interests you, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. Doors might suddenly open for you, even with banks and financial institutions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend or partner will probably surprise you today with an unusual suggestion. Or they might introduce you to someone who is different in some way? Whatever happens might open new doors and urge you to think differently, which makes you feel younger.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Unexpected news related to your job, or a task that you're doing, might catch you off guard today. A younger or unusual coworker might appear on the scene. Something surprising related to a pet might also take place. You might hear unexpected news about your health.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Love at first sight is possible today. You might even have a fleeting, exciting flirtation with someone. (A great lift to your day.) Surprise invitations to socialize might come your way. Act quickly and say yes. Meanwhile, keep an eye on your kids to avoid accidents.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Stimulating discussions might take place within your family or at home today, especially about how to tackle home repairs. Unexpected company might drop by. (Stock the fridge.) Something unexpected will take place, so get ready.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the classic day to have new ideas, see new places, meet new people and do new things. You'll love a short trip. You will also enjoy studying and learning something new because you're eager to think outside of the box and explore new ideas and ways of doing things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Trust your money-making ideas because they might be innovative but also doable. In turn, if someone wants to help you financially, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. Trust your intuitive thinking and your imaginative ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Expect to meet new people today, which is one reason you will have an exciting day full of new discoveries. It's also a good time to tackle problems because you can think outside of the box. Startling new ideas might be the solution you need? Break free from your usual routine today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Catherine O'Hara (1954) shares your birthday. More than most people, you are self-contained. You enjoy time alone. You don't need the constant stimulation and company of others. This year you might find yourself in a position of giving service to others, especially family members. Therefore, take care of yourself. Time for a makeover?

