Horoscope for Friday, March 1, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:30 p.m. PST. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a feel-good day for you because you're privately pleased with yourself. Because you have a glowing inner sense of optimism, this will boost your confidence when dealing with others. You might hang out with artistic, creative types. You might also be involved competitively?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a popular day! You might be elected to a position of authority in a group or an organization. Or you might naturally assume a leadership role in a group. You will definitely expand your world in some way by your dealings with others, especially people from other cultures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

"You look mahvelous dahling." Today you make a wonderful impression on others because the sun is at the top of your chart getting a boost from lucky Jupiter, making you appear affluent, optimistic, happy and influential. (Everyone is impressed.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the perfect day to make travel plans or to travel somewhere because you want to do whatever you can to expand your experience of life. If you can't travel, then do something "different." Shake things up a little. Be a tourist in your own neighborhood.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Financial dealings and discussions with others will be an excellent choice for you, because you will come out smelling like a rose. It's the perfect day to decide how to share or divide something like an inheritance. You'll be pleased with the results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends, partners and members of the general public, because you feel friendly and eager to talk to others. It's a particularly good day to hang out with groups or to attend conferences and conventions. "Hail fellow, well met!"

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will accomplish a lot today because you're motivated; plus, you feel upbeat. Not only that, you will attract the efforts of others to assist you because working with groups is an excellent choice for you today. Work-related travel is also likely.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a lovely, playful day for you! Get out and enjoy socializing with others. Check out sports events, playful times with children, fun outings with friends and Happy Hour with the gang. Financial speculation looks appealing. Romance is also promising. (A winning day!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day for any kind of gathering at home, perhaps friends or family or even a gathering that is work-related or a group working for a special cause? Whatever the case, it will be a pleasant get-together. Stock the fridge, because you're in the mood to schmooze!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a happy day for you, because you're the poster child for the power of positive thinking. You feel optimistic and encouraged by life. This is why you are keen to teach, advise and reach out to others with good advice. Great day to travel. It's also a wonderful day to sell, market, write, study, teach, act or learn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Business and commerce are favored today because your moneymaking ideas and your efforts to earn money are blessed. Work-related travel is also likely. You might deal with foreign interests. Whatever you do will very likely increase your wealth now or in the future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a happy day for you. The sun is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel optimistic and positive about your future. Whatever happens now will please you, which is why you will enjoy schmoozing with others. It's all good.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Director, actor Ron Howard (1954) shares your birthday. You have an appreciation for beauty and can inspire others. You are practical and levelheaded, and you can transform your ideas into reality. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life. Your creativity, zest for life will be abundant. Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself.

