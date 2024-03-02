Horoscope for Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for you to make your pitch to bosses or ask permission from parents or authority figures, because the gods are smiling on you. In fact, whatever you do today, especially dealing with bosses or authority figures, can somehow boost your earnings now or in the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media or anything related to medicine and the law. You might also sign up for a course or check out new avenues in higher education. Make travel plans if you can; or better yet - get outta Dodge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Issues related to shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances are ideal areas to explore for you because you will be pleased with the results. Furthermore, bosses and people in power will help you. Stand up for your rights and develop a healthy self-interest.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with close friends, spouses and partners will go well today. It's a good day to discuss joint travel plans. You might also explore legal or medical matters or something to do with publishing. Groups and friends will likely help you. Things are going your way!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will accomplish a lot today because people are supportive to you. This is an excellent day to ask for an increase in your budget or better equipment at work because whatever you need might come your way. This includes approval or permission from bosses.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Make sure you make time today to have fun because this is a playful day for you! Enjoy social outings, the arts, the entertainment world, sports events and fun activities with kids. Meet friends for Happy Hour, coffee, lunch or dinner. Live it up!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although your focus is on home and family today, you will still make things happen. Life is supportive to you today. Your health feels more vigorous and people are willing to help you financially or in practical terms. You might entertain at home as well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your creative vibes are hot today, which is why this is a great day to write as well as sell, market, teach or act. You're in a playful frame of mind; and some of you are also redecorating and making improvements at home. Stock the fridge and invite someone over!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial matters favor you today. Go after what you want. Think of ways to boost your income or get a better job. Similarly, you might be pleased with some purchases that you make today, which might be related to home repairs or helping a family member.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign, which gives you a little edge over all the other signs. Therefore, ask for what you want! Short trips, conversations with others and a chance to learn something new will please you. Accept invitations to socialize and party.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might do things in a low-key way today because you feel the need for some privacy. With Venus in your sign, you're charming; and Mars in your sign makes you bold and proactive. Nevertheless, this is a good day to take a breath and figure out your job scene. Time for a change?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Enjoy schmoozing with friends and groups today! With Mercury in your sign, you're eager to share your ideas; and the sun in your sign gives you confidence and energy. Discuss your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Brazilian soccer player Fred (1993) shares your birthday. You love adventure and variety. You are charming and smooth, but privately, you can be emotionally tempestuous. You have a sharp wit. This is a year of learning and teaching. Make time to pursue knowledge formally or informally. Travel is also likely.

