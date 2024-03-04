The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Thursday, March 7, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, March 7, 2024
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might be in competition with someone. Or you might work with a friend or a member of a group to achieve a goal, perhaps a victory. A casual friendship might turn romantic for some because there's a lot of energy in the air!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because your ambition is aroused, you'll express yourself with such emotion and eloquence that you can inspire others to follow you. Without question, your heart is in whatever it is you want to achieve, and people respect those who believe in what they're doing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You'll be convincing in your desire to learn something new or to teach something to others. You might use this same keen energy to make travel plans or to "get away from it all" and see new turf. If you have to defend your beliefs. You certainly have the energy to do so.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In disputes about shared property or how to divide or share something with someone else, you'll come out on top because you are fervent and convincing. You believe in what you're fighting for. Romance will also be passionate (and memorable).

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Conversations with friends, partners and even members of the general public will be feisty and dynamic. Oh yes, you will stand up for what you believe. However, the reverse might be true. You might attract someone to you who is looking for a fight. Be careful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have lots of energy to make a difference today. You want to get things done and you want to do so efficiently because you want results. If you're competing with someone, this will light a fire underneath you because competition will make you identify with what you're doing, and give everything you've got.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a playful day. In particular, you have strong competitive energy which will do you well if you're in competitive sports or in any kind of team activity that needs to compete or win. Likewise, your romantic urges are strong and you won't hesitate to make the first move.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to roll up your sleeves and make improvements at home because you have the energy to do so. Be ambitious about what you want to achieve. Make things look better. You want to create some order out of chaos and busy activity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're unusually convincing, which is why it's a powerful day for those of you who have to persuade others, or sell, market, teach or act or make anyone listen to your words. This is because today, you'll put everything you have into what you have to say.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you're willing to work hard to do something to boost your earnings or increase your wealth in some way. You're not afraid to take action. In fact, competition will spur you to greater heights. However, this same energy could tempt you to spend big. Don't be rash.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have strong feelings about practically everything today; but in particular, you want to make some improvements to your home, or where you live, or your family situation. You'll be able to do this because you've got focus and energy to burn!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a strong time for you because the sun, Mercury, Saturn and Neptune are all in your sign. Nevertheless, you will likely accomplish the most today by working alone or working behind the scenes. It's all a bit hush, hush, isn't it?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tobias Menzies (1974) shares your birthday. You are charming, sensitive and creative. You can also be fey and otherworldly. It's important to assert yourself when need be. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it's time to let go of people and things that might be holding you back.

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, March 4, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, March 3, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, March 2, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, March 1, 2024
The Latest
Jarrett Allen Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls big Nikola Vucevic getting defensive and the numbers back it up
As much as the fan base likes to poke at Vucevic’s defense, he’s statistically been one of the team’s better defenders the last three seasons. The numbers show it and he also passes Billy Donovan’s eye test in that department.
By Joe Cowley
 
duckworth.jpg
Columnists
Here are the guests of Illinois members of Congress for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address
With access to in vitro fertilization now an issue, several members from Illinois are bringing guests who work in reproductive health.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Donald Trump Holds First Rally Of 2024 Presidential Campaign
Editorials
Trump’s on the ballot, but his immunity claim still hangs over the 2024 election
The Supreme Court decided quickly to keep Donald Trump on the ballot, but is taking its time on Trump’s claim that he’s immune from criminal prosecution for any actions taken while president.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Portrait of Officer Ella French who was shot in 2021 during a traffic stop in West Englewood.
Editorials
Hoping for a path toward closure after conviction in Chicago police officer Ella French’s murder
Nothing can bring back fallen Officer Ella French. Still, we hope there’s some sense of justice and closure for her loved ones after Emonth Morgan’s convicted for her 2021 murder.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Homewood Flossmoor's Bryce Heard (2) goes to the basket over Curie’s Derrick Dowdell (23) during the IHSA Class 4A supersectional at UIC.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA Class 4A high school basketball state finals
Homewood-Flossmoor is the favorite but New Trier, Normal and Palatine will all provide a challenge to the Vikings.
By Michael O’Brien
 