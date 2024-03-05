Horoscope for Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 1 to 7 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be misjudged today, especially by parents, bosses or teachers. Someone might not understand that you have compassion for others who are less fortunate. Perhaps they question your motives? Be prepared to defend your decisions in a clear, direct way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your idealism is aroused, which is why you might want to escape to beautiful places through travel, or escape through film and books and study. You will also be attracted to philosophical concepts and lofty ideas that can make the world a better place.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because you might feel sympathy for someone who is less fortunate, you might be tempted to give away the farm. Generosity is a noble and good thing, but you have to respect your own interests and keep things in balance. You need to remain effective in a practical way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be warm and mutually sympathetic today because you will each sense what the other one needs. You might also have that feeling for someone who is from far way or from another culture.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you might want to help a coworker who is in need, or, perhaps, a coworker will help you? (This energy can go both ways.) Nevertheless, take note that if you have to make important decisions about inheritances or shared property, be careful because issues might be deceiving.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day for those of you who work in the arts or any creative field because your imagination is set free! You'll be productive, especially in visual ways. You will also work well with children today. Meanwhile, romance will be the stuff of movies. (Be still my beating heart.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because you might feel tenderhearted about a family member or a family situation, you will help if you can. Furthermore, this will be rewarding. Possibly, you are the one who needs help today? Hopefully, a family member is supportive to you. We all need kindness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might spend time daydreaming or being lost in a world of fantasy because your mind keeps slipping into images, memories and day dreams. Meanwhile, conversations with relatives, neighbors and daily contacts will be mutually sympathetic. People care.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If shopping today, be careful because you might be tempted to buy luxurious elegant items that could be costly, especially if you have champagne tastes on a beer wallet. At least, keep your receipts. (And the box.) Postpone important financial decisions for another day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your idealism is aroused today because you feel unusually sensitive to everything going on around you. You can pick up on the vibes of other people, how they feel and what they want. It's almost uncanny. Perhaps this will allow you to help someone in a small way — or a big way?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you will enjoy moments of solitude in beautiful surroundings, with snacks and good drink. Don't be afraid to pamper yourself so that you can enjoy daydreaming and planning for the future. Quite likely, you'll have some moneymaking ideas, but wait until tomorrow to act because they might be impractical.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today your ruler Neptune is lined up with the moon, which makes you unusually sensitive to the needs of others, especially friends or members of groups. If you enter a room or encounter people, you will immediately sense what they want. Be helpful.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Connie Britton (1967) shares your birthday. You have a refined appreciation of beauty. But more than that, you have the skill of showing beauty and loveliness to others, which is a rare gift. This year your efforts in the past will be recognized. Expect promotions, kudos, and special acknowledgment of your talents. Bravo!

