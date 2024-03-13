Horoscope for Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you're ready to get to work, primarily because you're motivated to earn money. (Join the club. We number millions.) Fortunately, you're in a practical frame of mind when it comes to handling money. Nevertheless, you'll also be frivolous, as well as bold and generous.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might receive advice from someone older or more experienced. (Or possibly, you are the person dispensing sage wisdom.) You might also feel enthusiastic and uplifted about something. Perhaps it's related to plans for the future that now look promising and more hopeful for you?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Quiet research done behind the scenes will benefit you. No question. In fact, you might impress a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority with your findings. Something you learn might also give you a spiritual lift or make you feel more positive about life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to learn something, especially from a teacher or guru-like figure. You might have a greater respect for law and order or a particular tradition. In turn, this might put you in a position of sharing wisdom with friends or groups. People will listen to you today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are noticed in a positive way. For one thing, you appear successful to others. Not only that, you appear wise and knowledgeable, which is why you might be approached for your advice about something. You might make practical decisions about shared property and how to divide something.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don't hesitate to act on your urge to make travel plans for the future, or in fact, to actually travel today because you have the patience and attention to detail to wade through the necessary red-tape issues to make this happen. You're very enthusiastic about doing something to expand your world!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an industrious day, which means you'll accomplish more than you expect. In part, this is because you're focused and won't overlook details. In addition, you have endurance and determination. Financial or practical assistance from someone else could tip the balance in your favor.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to teach young minds. It's also an excellent day to practice sports, the arts, the entertainment world or any discipline where you need to hone a technique or improve a particular skill. Someone close to you will encourage and help you today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will get a lot done today at work, especially if you work from home. Others might make headway in making home improvements or working on a redecorating project. Work-related travel is also a strong possibility. Basically, things are feel-good and upbeat.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Like Scorpio, you have opportunities to improve your sports skills or to perfect a technique related to the arts or the entertainment world. The key to excellence for you today is to keep practicing. You might also use this attention to detail to make social plans or plan a vacation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

An older family member, perhaps a parent, might help you today with practical advice or assistance. This could mean you will be able to make improvements to where you live or perhaps explore real-estate opportunities to live elsewhere. Could this be cause for celebration?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because you're in a practical frame of mind today, you can focus on details with clarity and endurance. That makes this a great day to learn and teach. You'll enjoy making plans for the long-range future because you're ready to think big!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor William H. Macy (1950) shares your birthday. You are muitalented, intelligent and curious. You are also highly individualistic and unconventional. You believe in the power of positive thinking. This is a year of service for you, especially service to family. Therefore, take care of yourself because you're a resource. Could this be time for a makeover?

