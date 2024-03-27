Horoscope for Monday, April 1, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today Mercury goes retrograde in your sign until the 25th of the month. This will attract old friends, ex-spouses and old partners back into your world. This could be good news — or not. Meanwhile, many of you are dealing with hidden relationships and behind-the-scenes activities. Very interesting.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your ability to research and ferret out the truth about things or find problems to answers and solutions to difficult situations will be excellent this month because today Mercury is going retrograde in a hidden part of your chart. This will also mean that secrets might be revealed. (Oops!)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You can count on hearing from old friends or running into people from your past, especially from groups and clubs that you might have belonged to because Mercury is retrograde in your House of Friendships. It's good to have history with others. This is your chance to catch up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today Mercury goes retrograde at the top of your chart, which means you might be in touch with parents, bosses or authority figures you haven't seen for a while. Perhaps this is your opportunity to clear the air about something? Make this work for you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're entering a useful window of time because Mercury retrograde will help you finish writing projects — books, plays or manuscripts. It will also help you do research and dig into history and get the facts about the past. However, it might delay travel plans. Oh well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might find it easier to collect money that is owed to you this month because of Mercury retrograde taking place in one of your Money Houses. This influence will also help you to wrap up paperwork and loose details regarding inheritances, wills, taxes, debt and shared property.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today Mercury goes retrograde directly opposite your sign, which is a sure guarantee that you will hear from partners, ex-spouses and friends from your past. They'll be popping up out of the wood! (Make sure you look great because living well is the best revenge.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It's a sad fact that Mercury retrograde (which begins today and lasts for the rest of the month) will create delays, goofy mistakes and confusion with your job, your health and even your dealings with your pets. Fortunately, these are generally minor — but yes, they're frustrating. Courage!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Old flames will be back in your world this month because Mercury retrograde is a sure clue that this will happen. However, Mercury retrograde will also help you to finish artistic projects and rethink or redo approaches to how you educate or deal with your kids. Social events might be delayed or canceled.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the classic month for family reunions or visiting relatives. Be smart and get your laundry done and stock the fridge because it's likely that cousins and siblings will be camped on your doorstep. Be prepared! On the upside, this is an excellent month to finish DIY projects and home repairs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Brace yourself because this month Mercury retrograde is taking place in the part of your chart that highlights your daily activities including short trips, transportation and interactions with others. Therefore, you can expect transportation delays, car problems, mixed-up communications and missed appointments. Argh!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This week you can expect checks in the mail to be late along with other financial delays due to Mercury retrograde. Be careful in all your financial dealings because assumptions, mixed-up communications and errors might cost you money. Double check everything!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor David Oyelowo (1976) shares your birthday. You are quietly confident, independent and straightforward. You get the job done. People know they can rely on you. Simplicity is the key to your life right now. It's important to create solid foundations and take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important.

