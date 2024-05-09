The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Horoscope for Monday, May 14, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols, Astrologer
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you want the freedom to do your own thing, which includes entertaining diversions, playful outings and fun activities with kids, along with sports events and a chance to express your talents. And why not? With Mars in your sign, you’re bursting with energy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have strong energy now to socialize and go after what you want because four planets are in your sign. And tomorrow, after Mercury enters Taurus, there will be five planets in your sign! Nevertheless, with the moon at the bottom of your chart, you want to rest and be low-key.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re keen to communicate to others because you have something to say. This is why it’s important for you to find someone who genuinely wants to listen and discuss things at the level that you want. You don’t want superficial chitchat. (Puleeze.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money and cash flow are on your mind. (Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?) At another level, you might also be thinking about your values and what really matters in life. It’s good to know this because it will help put things in perspective for you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which will make you more excitable and emotional than usual. However, the good news is that this also improves your luck slightly — but it’s there. This means you can use this to your advantage. Why not ask the universe for a favor?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Despite your desire to explore, travel and enjoy a change of scenery; today you will be happy to seek out privacy. Solitude in beautiful surroundings will give you a welcome relief from the busyness of life around you. Use today to rest and replenish yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are perhaps the most social sign in the zodiac. Today you’ll enjoy meaningful conversations with friends and members of groups, probably a female colleague. These discussions will be rewarding. In fact, something might prompt you to rethink your future goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a popular time for you. Interactions with partners and close friends are important. Nevertheless, today you’re high visibility. People notice you. In fact, some people seem to know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are the traveler of the zodiac and today, you seek a change of scenery and some adventure. You want the stimulation of new ideas, new places, new people and new discoveries. Sports, social diversions plus hard work will all appeal. Busy you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Despite increased activity on the home front, this is a playful, fun-loving time for you. However, today it will behoove you to check out bills, taxes and issues related to inheritances and shared property to make sure you’re on top of your scene. Don’t overlook things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, which simply requires cooperation and accommodation. (A smile goes a long way, as well.) Discussions with partners and family members will be significant. Whatever happens might expand or improve your family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a busy time! Short trips, conversations and opportunities to learn as well as teach are stimulating. Today you might spend time in service to someone else because you’re ready to put their interests before your own because you see it’s the thing to do. (Or perhaps, you have no choice.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tim Roth (1961) shares your birthday. You are an independent, proud person with lots of energy. You are liberal minded and progressive. You work hard because you set high standards for yourself. This year is about letting go and saying goodbye to people, places and possessions that have been holding you back before you move on.

