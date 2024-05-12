Horoscope for Sunday, May 12, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The heavens have aligned beautifully for Mother’s Day; and you’ll be happy to be involved with home, family and your domestic life. Family relations are warm and friendly today. It’s a good day to invite people to your home. However, some of you will prefer your own peace and quiet. It’s your call.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re eager to schmooze and talk to others, which is why you’ll be happy to learn new things as well as to pass on information. Short trips and interactions with siblings and relatives will be a positive experience for you. You are a sign that has strong family values.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Money issues or something to do with your possessions might be on your mind. In fact, you can attract money to you today, which is why in some fashion, you might come out at the end of this day smelling like a rose. Trust your moneymaking ideas because you’re not afraid to think big!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Things will settle down from the tension of yesterday. The moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the sun, Uranus and lucky Jupiter, which means surprises and upbeat interactions with others will make this a happy day for you. Enjoy friends and interactions with groups.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re out there flying your colors today! People notice you. In turn, you are intrigued with people from other countries and different cultures. Even though you are high visibility, part of you does seek some privacy. You long for solitude and peace and quiet in beautiful surroundings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a popular day for you. In particular, you’ll enjoy hanging out with friends and groups. You might travel because you’re certainly interested in talking to interesting people from other cultures and different countries. You’re hungry to expand your experience of the world!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People will admire you. In some cases, you might be admired for your wealth or your assets or your ability to help others. Ironically, this is a time when you in turn, will get help from others because financial and practical assistance or favors might come your way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You want a chance to do something different. If you can travel, this will be a delight because you want to expand your horizons. You might travel with a friend or partner. Or you might be introduced to someone who is unusual in some way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a positive day. You will work hard and be productive in some fashion. And yet, at the same time, social diversions, sports events and fun activities with kids will also appeal. Yes, you want it all! Work-related travel will happen for some of you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Interactions with children will delight you today. Many of you will have a chance to slip away on a vacation. You will certainly enjoy socializing with others in fun ways, including sports, the arts and vacation getaways. Romance is also favoured.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Home and family are your focus, which is why you will tweak your digs to make things look attractive and then enjoy entertaining others. Discussions about real estate opportunities might occur because you can enrich your home and family now. Definitely!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fast-paced, upbeat day! Short trips and discussions with others will please you. Playful activities with children and social outings will be excellent choices. You’re in the mood to spend money. Be careful because it’s easy to go overboard.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Domhnall Gleeson (1983) Shares your birthday. You have an intelligent perspective on life. You’re solid, reliable, hard-working and dedicated. This year you will learn more, especially about your spiritual or religious beliefs. You might teach. You will enjoy exploring philosophies that give you a better self-awareness of the true meaning of your life.

