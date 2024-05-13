Horoscope for Monday, May 13, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4 to 6 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep your eyes peeled and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, something unexpected could impact your cash flow or earnings. Some of you might suddenly get a new job. You might impulsively buy something, especially modern or high tech.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel impulsive or not sure which way to jump. Or perhaps, you feel enthusiastic about something and you’re keen to go after an idea and promote it to others as well. Be careful in case you do something rash that you regret. (The sun is lined up with unpredictable Uranus in your sign.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a restless day for you, which is why you have that vague feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Something surprising might happen. Secrets might be revealed. Many of you are involved in a secret love affair, and perhaps your cover is blown?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might meet a real character — someone different, avant-garde or Bohemian. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that surprises you. Some of you might belong to a group or an organization that suddenly changes its mandate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Tread carefully because bosses, parents, teachers and the police might be the source of a surprise for you. Or it might be a pleasant surprise. You might receive praise, a raise, or a promotion. Or it could be not-so-good news. Fingers crossed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans are unpredictable today, which is why they might be canceled, delayed or rerouted. Alternatively, you might have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Likewise, school plans might change. Surprising news related to legal or medical matters might also occur. Oh my.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your assets today because something unexpected could impact them. Make friends with your bank account. Make sure you know what’s happening with shared property, inheritances and anything to do with something you own jointly with someone else. (Don’t be caught napping.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A partner or close friend might surprise you today. They might have something to reveal to you. Or possibly, they want to change the parameters or rules of the relationship? Or they might introduce you to someone who is unusual or different. Could be anything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something unusual related to your job will occur today. This could be staff shortages, power outages, late deliveries or a surprise visit from the head honcho. Equipment breakdowns, especially related technology and computers are also likely. Pet owners should keep an eye on their pets.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Social outings are subject to change today. They could be canceled or you might get a surprise invitation? Avoid sports accidents. Plus, parents should be extra vigilant with their kids to avoid mishaps. Love at first sight might blossom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. Perhaps a small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected could knock at your door. Be smart and stock the fridge so that you’re ready for anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an active day for you. Sudden and unexpected events might occur. On the upside, because your mind can think outside of the box, you might be full of brilliant, original ideas! Expect to meet new faces and see new places.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV personality Stephen Colbert (1964) shares your birthday. You’re charming, charismatic and playful. You make everything look easy. (You also have an impulsive, wild side.) This year you will reap the benefits of previous years of effort. Expect power and leadership in your activities and relationships. You might get a promotion, kudos or acknowledgment. Bravo!

