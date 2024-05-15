Horoscope for Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11:1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today there is tension in the air, especially dealing with your kids. Arguments that are related to sports might easily break out. You might also have a difference of opinion with someone about a social occasion, especially how to pay for it. Be evening these problems will diminish. (One hopes.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today issues about home, family or real estate matters are present. At this time, there are five planets in your sign because Mercury joins the sun, Venus, Jupiter and Uranus all in Taurus. This energy could create domestic conflict for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a tricky day because you might be at odds with someone and have to ask yourself if it’s really worth fighting about. Competition, especially with physical sports and teams, is likely. Furthermore, you’re opinionated and you have something to say. Tread carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a popular time for you, especially with younger people as well as creative and artistic types. Not only are you more involved than usual with your friends, you are also interacting with groups and organizations, which will make demands on your time as well. Be patient.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are high visibility because five planets are at the top of your chart. “Look ma, no hands!” Fortunately, it looks like you make an excellent impression on others. Nevertheless, assume nothing because when the moon is in your sign today; you might overplay your hand. Be careful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel tension today when the moon is in Leo because with five planets in your Ninth House, you could encounter problems with legal and medical matters, as well as publishing, the media and higher education. Late in the day, things will settle down.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t push your luck when dealing with shared property and matters related to taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance issues because things are a bit dicey today. Wait until the moon alert is over to act because everything will flow more easily then.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might have strong exchanges with partners and close friends because Mercury has just moved opposite your sign to join four planets sitting in your House of Partnerships. Don’t be pushy. Be cooperative with authority figures. Easy does it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with work colleagues today because others don’t want to hear complaints. They might not even want to hear your suggestions. Disputes about dealings with foreign countries, travel and advertising ideas are likely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a strong desire to play, socialize, enjoy sports events, fun with children and express your creative talents. However, difficulties about the right financial or practical support for what you want to do might arise today. Therefore, go slowly. Look before you leap.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family conversations and events at home are major consideration today. For example, you might be doing home repairs or redecorating projects. You might also be considering a real estate move or doing something to improve where you live. You might encounter opposition to these plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re full of thoughts and ideas, which makes you eager to communicate what you want to say to someone. In fact, it’s important for you to find the right person who is willing to really listen because you feel you need to be understood. Note: Someone at work is probably not that person. (Even though they’re handy.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

64th U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (1939-2022) shares your birthday. You are charming, intelligent and young at heart. You’re also creative and solution-oriented. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities and be ready to take action. Prepare for a leadership role. Open new doors!

