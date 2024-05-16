Horoscope for Thursday, May 23, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 4 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius. The full moon in Sagittarius peaks at 8:53 a.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is powerful day because Venus is lined up with lucky Jupiter in your Money House, which bodes well for your good fortune in terms of increasing your wealth or your assets. Meanwhile, the full moon today might create arguments with others. Tread carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are favored because fair Venus is lined up with lucky Jupiter in your sign! This means things will easily go your way, and you will stand to benefit in many situations. However, the full moon lines up with both your Money Houses creating some tension. (You can’t win ‘em all.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re part of the full moon equation, which is why this is a powerful day! In other words, the sun is in your sign and the moon is in Sagittarius, (directly opposite your sign) creating a full moon. However, this will create strain with you and those who are closest to you. Be gracious.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Favors and goodwill from friends and groups will come your way because your House of Friendships is activated by Venus and lucky Jupiter in your chart. Relations with others will be warm. In fact, your connection with someone will expand your world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although relations with parents and authority figures are excellent today, you might have a falling out with a friend or a group because of the full moon. This tension might also affect a romantic relationship or dealings with your kids. (Patience is vital.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be patient with people at home because this is the classic day for a tug-of-war between your career versus the demands of home and family. Something has to give. However, your career and reputation will come first today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for you. Plus, the energy of today’s full moon could create arguments about politics or religion, which, in turn, might create a distraction for you that causes an accident. Be careful!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Financial matters, your possessions and anything to do with shared property are up for grabs today because the full moon will create stress in these areas for you. Don’t feel pressured into a decision. Take your time to process things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Once a year, the full moon is in your sign and that time has arrived. Because of this, you might have difficulties dealing with partners, spouses and close friends (as well as yesterday). Channel your energy into work or competitive sports.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The full moon today might create stress with coworkers or anything related to your job and also your health. Because this is a temporary frustration, bide your time. Zip thy lip. Some of you might also have difficulties, even arguments that relate to a pet.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a tough day for romantic partners. You might overreact. You might be jealous. You might be pouty because you feel ignored. Could be anything. Likewise, parents might have challenges with their kids. Sports events are also stressed. Fortunately, this passes quickly.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you’re caught in a tug-of-war between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career or reputation. This is because of the full moon. Be wise and heed the demands of home and family. Fortunately, your communication skills are excellent.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Joan Collins (1933) shares your birthday. You have a natural energy that is radiant and seductive. People notice you. You’re a great communicator and an excellent problem solver. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of whatever or whoever might be holding you back.

