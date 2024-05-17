Horoscope for Friday, May 17, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This morning you might find yourself at odds with others, especially about something to do with a possession that you own — or perhaps it’s a financial issue. (Isn’t this fun?) Furthermore, health issues or something to do with your job might be depressing. Fortunately, as the day wears on, everything gets better!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Children might be an increased responsibility, especially this morning. This might be (or not) why you have an argument with an authority figure like a parent, teacher or even the police. Someone older might also rain on your parade. Thankfully, the late afternoon and evening are much better!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Family issues are difficult today. Quite obviously, this is not the time to ask for permission or approval from a parent or an older family member. In fact, behind-the-scenes arguments might take place. Ironically, later in the day, everything is smiles and happy. Go figure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid arguments today. Furthermore, don’t let yourself get into a funk by worrying about something too much. “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Arguments with friends and groups about financial support might arise. All this subsides later. (Whew!)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Money quarrels might arise today. Or perhaps you just feel broke. (The cost of food is astronomical.) Difficulties with parents, bosses and authority figures might also arise. However, believe it or not, as the day wears on, this afternoon and this evening are agreeable — even happy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The moon is in your sign today at odds with stern Saturn, which creates difficulties with your closest relationships. Work-related arguments might also arise. (Bummer.) Nevertheless, once the dust settles later in the day, your afternoon and evening will be quite agreeable. Who knew?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Work might be onerous today. In addition to this, you might also feel worried about finances, taxes, debt and the cost of educating and feeding your kids. Life can be challenging. Fortunately, today is a curious time because as the day wears on, these problems seem to melt away.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Lovers’ quarrels might arise today. Parents might also have difficulty with their kids. In addition, family arguments, especially with partners and spouses, are likely. (This ain’t easy!) Be reassured that as this day wears on, the late afternoon and evening become happier. Saved by the bell!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Dealing with bosses, parents and authority figures might be depressing today. “Talk to the hand.” (No help there.) Avoid work-related arguments or arguments with health care workers or anything to do with your pet. Be cool. Everything improves later in the day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid controversial subjects and talking to others because this might be pressure. Furthermore, romantic arguments or difficulties with kids might also arise today. Yes, challenging! However, as this day wears on, it gets better and better! Courage.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid financial arguments, if possible, today. Postpone these for another day. Meanwhile, be patient with family members, especially this morning because arguments and power struggles might take place. The good news is that later in the day, the sun comes out from behind the clouds and everything is fine! (A welcome surprise.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you might have difficulty talking to friends, partners and spouses. In fact, arguments with other daily contacts are also possible because people are looking for a fight. Steer clear of this if you can. The good news is that as this day progresses, it gets easier and easier.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sasha Alexander (1973) shares your birthday. You have a sharp mind and business moxie. You’re also personally self-disciplined. You are straightforward and to the point. This is a fun-loving year for you! Socialize and enjoy yourself. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Old friends might reappear once again.

