Horoscope for Saturday, May 18, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 4 to 5:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Unexpected and surprising events might make you a tiny bit richer. You might find money. (Admittedly, you might lose money.) You might see a new way to earn money. You might impulsively buy something that pleases you. It’s an interesting day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to shop for wardrobe items for yourself because you might buy something unusual and perhaps a bit daring. Whatever you buy might make you look younger or more flamboyant or bohemian? This is a wonderful day to reach out to others and meet new interesting people.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might feel restless. Nevertheless, it’s a wonderful day to meditate or ponder profound ideas because you might have some kind of breakthrough or an epiphany that makes you sit up and see things with new eyes, or view life in a new way. Could be exciting?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you might meet someone unusual who is thrilling, stimulating and interesting. They might be creative or artistic. You might feel very fond of them. For some of you, an unexpected romance will blossom from a friendship or an association with someone in a group.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something might happen that makes you look really good to important people — parents, bosses, teachers and VIPs. They will be impressed! Possibly, the reverse will occur and you are suddenly impressed with the talents and achievements of someone you admire. (Great day for mutual appreciation society.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Sudden opportunities to travel might fall in your lap today. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. Likewise, you might have an unexpected chance to get further training, or take courses or learn something that’s exciting. Be open to unusual interactions with others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way today. This might be something substantial, or it might be quite minor. Perhaps someone will treat you to lunch or buy you coffee? Whatever happens — you will benefit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keep an open mind today and stay in a friendly state of mind because you might meet a real character - someone who is unusual, avant-garde or perhaps scientific or very high tech. Whatever the case, this person will intrigue you because they are original and unique.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your health might get a marvelous boost today. Or perhaps you will get a promotion at work or play a better job or have a successful, reassuring conversation with someone important work. Quite likely, a pet will be a source of joy. Perhaps a work-related romance will begin?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Sudden romance might begin today because this is the classic day for love at first sight. However, you might also be pleased with an unexpected invitation or a chance to enjoy the arts or a fun getaway. Children might be a source of joy. Sports might surprise you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Stock the fridge because impromptu gatherings might occur at home today. People might drop by unexpectedly and create a fun time for everyone. Sudden opportunities related to real estate might also materialize. Be alert!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you might see new places, meet new faces and be full of new ideas because this is the kind of day where pleasant, unexpected events will occur. You might take a short trip. You might have a stimulating conversation. Possibly, a neighbor or sibling will surprise you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian, actress, writer producer Tina Fey (1970) shares your birthday. You are passionate and care deeply about everything around you. You have a strong sense of justice and will defend the rights of others. It’s time to create solid foundations in your life, both externally and internally. Simplicity is the key to this year. Take charge of your health.

