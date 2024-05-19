Horoscope for Sunday, May 19, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution! After 10:30 a.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping (except for food and gas) and major decisions for the rest of the day. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful with money and shopping because you’re not in a practical frame of mind. Au contraire! You might spend money extravagantly or buy strange exotic things and later, wonder why. Be smart and restrict your shopping to food and gas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day for romance and flirtations. You will tend to see the best in people because you’re wearing rose-colored glasses. Enjoy warm, rewarding times with others; however, don’t volunteer for anything — and don’t give the farm away.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because your idealism is aroused, you might want to be generous to those in need. This is a noble thing. However, wait until Tuesday or Wednesday next week before you make your final decision because today is full of fuzzy and wishful thinking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’ll enjoy interesting conversations with friends and different groups because people want to discuss all kinds of things. They want to explore the unknown. They want to understand hidden mysteries. If you meet someone exotic who seems to have the answers, tread carefully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s easy to idealize someone today, perhaps a boss or parent. Keep this in mind if you’re ready to sign on the dotted line and support someone unquestionably. (You could have Vaseline on your lens.) This means you can’t really see the truth of someone, especially someone in authority. Caution.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, you’ll enjoy museums, galleries and an opportunity to see the creations of people who work in arts and crafts. You’ll enjoy stimulating discussions. (It’s OK to have your head in the clouds if you keep your feet on the ground.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Many people feel idealistic today, which makes you want to help others in need, which is a good thing. However, if you’re thinking of a magnanimous, generous gesture - be realistic. You might want to postpone this impulse until next Tuesday to make sure you know what you’re doing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be impressed with close friends and partners. Very possibly, they’re impressed with you, as well. It’s a bit of a mutual admiration society, isn’t it? Nevertheless, agree to nothing important because wishful thinking might blind your true vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

At work, your visionary powers might create something wonderful. Or you might see excellent solutions. Work-related relationships are also very supportive today, and possibly romantic. Nevertheless, stay grounded and realistic. Postpone important decisions until next Tuesday.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fabulous day to schmooze! Accept invitations to socialize with others. Enjoy the arts, galleries, museums, sports events and fun activities with friends, especially children. Romance will boggle your mind. You feel like you have the world by the tail. Enjoy this day but avoid practical decisions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because your idealism is aroused, you will want to help family members today. This same energy will encourage warm and happy gatherings at home. However, if you’re going to make a financial commitment to someone, wait until next Tuesday to be sure. (For your own best interests.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might spend time today daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world, especially because you have an amazing imagination. This can be a very creative day for those of you who write and draw or express your creative talents in any way. However, be leery of discussions, especially promises from others because fuzzy, idealistic thinking is rampant.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Polly Walker (1966) shares your birthday. You have magnetic, persuasive communication skills. You also have clear ideas of what is fair and just. This year is full of exciting changes. It will likely bring you increased personal freedom. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act fast. Trust your intuition.

