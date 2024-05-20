Horoscope for Monday, May 20, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions until 6 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Aside from these restrictions, this is a pleasant, even exciting day. The sun changes signs today, moving into Gemini to stay for four weeks. This means you’ll have a fast-paced month ahead!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This continues to be a powerful time for you with Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Uranus in your sign. However, today the sun moves into Gemini to stay for the next four weeks, which will heighten your focus on earnings, cash flow and possessions. Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Ta da! Today the sun moves into your sign to stay for the next four weeks. This happens only once a year and when it occurs, it’s your chance to recharge your energy for the rest of year. You will easily attract favorable circumstances and important people to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have been popular with younger people and creative types. However, for the next four weeks, things will quiet down a bit because you’ll prefer to take a backseat and appreciate more down time and privacy. Relax.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a favorable day to begin your week. The sun is moving into a new part of your chart to stay for the next four weeks, and this will boost your popularity with others! You might be elected to head up a group or a committee. This interval of time will be excellent for setting goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the sun has moved to the top of your chart to stay for the next four weeks. (This happens only once a year.) This means that symbolically, you’re in a flattering spotlight! Others, especially authority types, will admire you. (Expect to be asked to do more.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the sun enters your fellow Air sign, which will be more supportive to you in the next four weeks. Grab every chance to travel because you want to expand your world! Explore opportunities to take courses or learn more and meet people from other cultures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your focus on shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances will increase in the next four weeks. Today you might use some down time or privacy to do some research and get your facts. Mars will give you lots of energy to work hard and get organized.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the sun moves opposite your sign to stay for the next four weeks. This occurs once a year and when it happens, you’ll feel more fatigued. You’ll need more rest. (The sun is your source of energy, and it is now as far away from you as it can get all year in your chart.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Get ready to accomplish a lot in the next four weeks. You will work hard to get better organized. You’ll set high standards for yourself, which means you will even want to improve your health as well. Go, go, go!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Lucky you! Today the sun moves to the most playful part of your chart to stay for four weeks. You’ll enjoy socializing and accepting invitations to party. Sports events, picnics, barbecues and playful times with children will be a top priority. Romance will flourish!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Home and family will be your primary focus in the next four weeks, which is why you will be happy to relax among familiar surroundings, every chance you get. Some of you will be more involved with a parent than usual. Enjoy this private time.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Matt Czuchry (1977) shares your birthday. You’re inventive, versatile and an excellent communicator. You respond quickly to events around you. Your personal freedom is vital to you. This is a year of service for you; quite likely, service to family. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be a useful resource.

