Horoscope for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today your focus will be on the wealth and resources of others, especially your spouse or partner. (Possibly, it could be the government or your employer.) At any rate, take care of loose details regarding taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. Stay on top of your game!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Therefore, be prepared to compromise and accommodate others. You will also have a stronger focus on partners and close friends.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today, it will please you to be helpful to others. You might want to perform a service for someone because you’re willing to put their needs before your own. You will appreciate learning tips or new methods about how to improve your health or the health of your pet.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re keeping a low profile; nevertheless, you’re quite ambitious now. Furthermore, interaction with friends is pleasant. Today is a playful day, which means it’s a good idea to accept invitations to socialize and enjoy sports events plus fun times with kids.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ve been out there flying your colors, which means even you need to take a rest. This is the perfect day to lie low and relax at home. You’ll feel comfortable taking it easy among familiar surroundings. You might want to contemplate your navel and think.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re high visibility now. In fact, people admire you. This could be one of the reasons that today you feel a strong need to talk to someone in a real and genuine way — something heart-to-heart. Hopefully, you will find someone who will listen with interest and sincerity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re eager for adventure now, which is why you would love to travel or do something different that’s stimulating and exciting! Today in particular, you might be checking out your funds and your cash flow to see what is doable. (So hard to have champagne tastes on a beer wallet.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The moon is in your sign, which will make you a bit more excitable and more emotional than usual. (You can handle this.) However, the good thing to know is that when the moon is in your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month, it improves your good luck! Sweet!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will be smart if you play things low-key. Work alone or behind the scenes because that is how you will get the most done. Nevertheless, sports might be competitive, and you’re working hard at your job — no question. Grab some time for yourself if you can.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A heart-to-heart conversation with a close friend, probably a female acquaintance, could be meaningful for you today. You might want to share your hopes and dreams for the future with this person to see what they think. Their feedback could be helpful. (It’s hard working in a vacuum.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People notice you today. (No doubt, you’re aware of this.) In fact, some people seem to know personal details about your private life, perhaps because you have something for sale or your resume is out there — could be anything. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you’re restless because you want a change of scenery or a bit of adventure. Ideally, travel would be perfect. If you can’t travel, you can be a tourist in your own neighborhood. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Check out the scenery.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lisa Edelstein (1966) shares your birthday. You’re courageous in pursuit of your dreams. You have an upbeat approach to life and bravely face challenges. You have mettle. This year is about learning and teaching. Take time to explore new beliefs, ideologies and philosophies to broaden your understanding of the world and yourself.

