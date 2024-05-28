Horoscope for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Another popular day! Because you feel so warm-hearted to everyone, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors, you’ll enjoy hanging out with others. This is a great day for a short trip. Meanwhile, your communications are friendly and sociable. You shine!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day for you financially speaking. You might see ways to boost your income. You might have a financial advantage in some situation. You might get a raise. If shopping, you will probably be pleased with what you purchase. Meanwhile, Mercury in your sign makes you talkative!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Grab any chance to travel or do anything that will expand your horizons because you’re keen for adventure and an opportunity to learn something new. This day also favors exploring avenues in publishing, the media, the law and medicine. You’re going places!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial discussions will benefit you, especially if you have to decide how to share or divide something like an inheritance. Anything to do with the wealth and resources of others, including your partner’s and the government’s, will benefit you. Ka-ching!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with those who are closest to you, plus members of the general public. This is because you are on your game today! You’ll enjoy talking to others both individually as well as talking to groups and organizations. Help from a creative, artistic person is possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

With the sun, Venus and now Jupiter at the top of your chart, you look successful, even affluent to others. (Despite what you might personally feel.) Since appearances are everything, you can use this to your advantage. Go after what you want because doors will open for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel and a chance to do something different is what you really want today. Certainly, it’s a lovely day to schmooze, which is why you can accept invitations to socialize with others. Take a long lunch. Meet friends at Happy Hour. Kick up your heels!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might enjoy relaxing at home today. A conversation with a female family member could be significant. Financial discussions will tend to go your way, so keep your pockets open because practical issues will favor you. This is also a strong, passionate, romantic day for many of you. (Woot!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re in the mood to socialize with others, which is why you will seek out some fun company. However, you also feel the need to talk to people and share your ideas. Therefore, find someone who genuinely wants to listen to you because this is what you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your work standards are high, which is why you will be on your game and do your best to accomplish a lot. You might even boost your earnings today. Work-related travel will please some of you. One rewarding detail is that relations with coworkers will be warm and supportive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with Venus and the sun, which makes you feel warm-hearted, confident, friendly and sociable. Accept invitations from others. Enjoy a long lunch. You might even play hooky today. Entertaining diversions, sports events, fun activities with kids will appeal.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you might want some down time to catch your breath. A little privacy so that you can pull your act together will make you feel good. This might happen if you can hide at home; or you might find another place to escape. Real estate discussions will be promising.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Carey Mulligan (1985) shares your birthday. You are physically active, energetic, and adventurous. New experiences appeal to you because you like life to be interesting! Fortunately, exciting changes exist for you this year along with increased personal freedom. Seek out new opportunities. Act fast and trust your intuition. Expect to travel.

