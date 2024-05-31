Horoscope for Friday, May 31, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9:30 to 10:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a kind of day where you can trust your Spidey sense because your intuition is pretty spot on. You might have some innovative ideas about spending money or buying something. With your ruler Mars in your sign, you’re not afraid to act that’s for sure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might meet someone unusual, especially through a group setting. Or perhaps, someone you already know will surprise you by saying or doing something you least expected. Nevertheless, their ideas might be innovative and worthwhile. Keep an open mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Discussions with parents, bosses and authority figures might surprise you in some way. They might have clever or unexpected suggestions, which actually impress you. Or possibly, your ideas impress them? Opportunities can come to you now because you have Venus and Jupiter in your sign. You’re in the zone!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a good day to study and explore religious or philosophical ideas that are a bit unusual. You’re open to learning new things and seeing new ways of looking at beliefs that you have always held. This is good. It takes a wise person to be able to change their thinking because of new information.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Make sure you get all the necessary information you need to make wise financial decisions, especially if they involve being charitable to someone, or responding to a plea from a parent, boss or an authority figure. If you have all the facts, you’ll know what to do.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you have to go along to get along, in large measure because the moon is opposite your sign. Nevertheless, it’s a great day to schmooze with partners and close friends, as well as members of the general public. You might meet someone unusual. You might feel sympathetic to someone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an interesting day at work for you because you’re imaginative and spontaneous! This means you will cope well if sudden changes take place. You might have inventive solutions to problems. You will certainly be sympathetic with coworkers. (You’re an excellent arbitrator.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Stay light on your feet so that you can accept social invitations, or suddenly attend sports events, fun activities with kids or anything to do with the arts because you’re eager, imaginative and willing to explore new paths and ideas. Be ready to act fast today!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something unexpected will affect your home today. (This could involve a female family member.) You might want to help someone in need, or you might suddenly entertain or teach someone something. Have food and drink on hand so that you’re ready for anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You feel restless today. Nevertheless, be ready for surprise opportunities that might come your way. For example, you might take a short trip. Expect to see new places and meet new faces. You’re also full of fresh ideas because your imagination is alive!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have some unusual ideas about money, cash flow and how to boost your income. Or perhaps these innovative ideas apply to purchases that you want to make? Nevertheless, keep an eye on your money and your belongings today because things are loosey-goosey and capable of sudden changes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. You also feel imaginative. Plus, your psychic skills are more finely tuned today. Therefore, trust your gut instincts when dealing with others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Colin Farrell (1976) shares your birthday. You have a straightforward approach to life. You also have strong opinions. Nevertheless, you’re pragmatic and adaptable. (Sometimes you appear aloof.) This year your past efforts will be recognized. You might get a promotion or an award or a leadership role that acknowledges your efforts.

