Horoscope for Sunday, June 2, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your ability to schmooze with neighbors, siblings and relatives will be profitable because you might be able to set in motion ideas or plans that will favor you in the future. Very likely, this will involve groups or organizations as part of the picture.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac. You might see very clever ways of how to boost your earnings in the future. This might involve your interaction with authority figures. For some of you, this same advantage might come about by getting for permission or approval for something.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a powerful day for your sign. Look around you because you can make improvements in your immediate environment, or will have a long-term benefit for you. Similarly, you might be able to improve your image or the impression you create on your world.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re enjoying the company of younger people. You’re also ambitious to achieve things right now. Nevertheless, today your inner, private world is an important priority. Your thoughts, and what you believe, lead to your words, which in turn lead to your actions. Your inner thoughts are important.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to think about how to turn your hopes and dreams for the future into a reality. This might involve your interaction with groups. However, you are empowered to bring about these changes, especially changes that will affect your future. No time like the present!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In some way, it’s possible that you might have a conversation with an authority figure or some influence, or you might make a decision that changes your life direction in the future. This is an eventful time in your life you are more concerned now with your external world. Believe in yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something related to publishing, the media, medicine, the law or perhaps higher education and getting further training or learning might be a powerful consideration for you. What you set in motion now will have a positive impact on your future. Thoughts?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day for discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or anything that you own jointly with others because whatever you set in motion will have a long-term impact on your future. It could be a game changer. Do your homework.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your relationship with a friend or a partner is important right now because a discussion might take place now that takes things in a new direction. Whatever you do will affect your long-term future with respect to this relationship. It’s important to know this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the perfect day to think about what you can do to improve your health because this will be a long-term benefit for you — not something temporary. Likewise, some of you will see ways to improve your job, in a way that has long-term implications. Ideas?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your dealings with children could be important because you might set a precedent that unfolds in the future. Likewise, your romantic connections are also important because whatever happens now will have a long-term effect in the future. Think about this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Family discussions are important. Likewise, decisions that you make about family and your home will have long-term implications. Therefore, do not be casual. Think about what you want for yourself and your family down the road.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Dennis Haysbert (1954) shares your birthday. You are political, intense and resourceful. You have excellent problem-solving skills. You’re also quick-witted, resourceful and adaptable. This is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you. Expect adventure and major changes. Be ready to take action. Define your goals. Prepare to take on a leadership role.

