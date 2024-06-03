Horoscope for Monday, June 3, 2024

Moon Alert

After 1 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to learn something new, primarily because you’re motivated to do so. You’ll be quick to see the subtext of things and the hidden meaning in people’s words. However, it will be satisfying to learn things, especially how things work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might see new ways to earn money. Because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind, you might also see new uses for something that you already own. If someone has an interesting financial idea, you will listen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re intrigued with life and the people around you, especially because you want to know what’s going on beneath the surface of things. You want to know what makes others tick. You want to know what they’re up to and what everyone is doing. You want the scoop.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re attracted to spiritual and paranormal subjects that hold secrets and defy easy access. You might also want to know more about yourself and how you’re affected by your own subconscious tendencies. Secrets will be alluring.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might meet someone who has a strong impact on you. Perhaps a friend or a member of a group, or a speaker to a group or an organization. You might feel what they say is profound. In fact, it actually affects you and makes you look at things in a new way. A mild epiphany.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with parents and authority figures, including a boss, could be very powerful today. You might want to get to the bottom of something, or perhaps someone else does. (You won’t be able to hide anything from someone — know this right now. ‘Fess up.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you get into a debate with anyone about politics, religion or any controversial topic, you will be convincing! You’ll be quick to see the necessary points to underpin your arguments. Or possibly, instead, you will meet someone who is powerfully persuasive. (An interesting day.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In financial discussions with others, especially about shared property, taxes, debt or how you will divide something (perhaps an inheritance), you might have to capitulate to others. Either they hold all the cards or they’re just so convincing, you have to agree with them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Get ready for intense discussions with friends, partners and spouses today because people are ready to tell it like it is. Not only that, they want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of things. They want to know the where, the why, the how and the when. Answers?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might discover some secrets at work today. You certainly will have the ability to see beneath the surface of things and understand the complexities of everything, which includes relationships with coworkers or romantic partners. Tread carefully because people are obsessed and feeling manic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with your kids might be challenging today because everyone is so intense about achieving what they want. Furthermore, secrets might come out. People want to know the bottom line and what’s at stake. A female relative might be on a rant.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re in a resourceful frame of mind today, which is why you might see how to make repairs at the most basic level. You see that something has to be stripped down to the basics and rebuilt. The tricky part about today is that a friend, sibling or neighbor might be obsessed about getting their way. (Ouch.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress (Penelope Wilton 1946) shares your birthday. You are a superb communicator and have a wonderful way with words. People like to hear you speak. You are also innovative and progressive. Good news! This is a wonderful year where your efforts will be recognized. Expect a raise, a promotion, praise, kudos, an award — something. Bravo!

