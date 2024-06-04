The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 4, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you’re upbeat and enthusiastic! It’s a wonderful day to schmooze with relatives, siblings and neighbors. You will also enjoy short trips plus appointments and errands because you’re in such a positive frame of mind. You’ll be talkative because you have something to say!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for moneymaking ideas and financial negotiations, because you’re thinking like a winner! You can expect a positive outcome because your ideas will be ambitious and expansive. However, if spending money, you could go overboard. Keep that in mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is lined up with lucky Jupiter in your sign, which is an extremely useful influence. This will broaden your comprehension of issues and make you more tolerant. In addition, it will favor business and will help you get better organized. It’s also a great day to wrap up stuff.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your ability to do research is excellent because you’re happy to dig for facts and look for information. (However, some of you might be involved in a secret love affair or some kind of secret diversion.) Nevertheless, this can be a productive day for you. Get busy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A popular day! This is the perfect day to hang out with groups, clubs and organizations because you have something to say. You’re enthusiastic about achieving goals. You also might help a creative organization or an artistic individual. Solid day to define some goals for the future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s easy to think big today, which is why your discussions with parents, bosses, teachers and VIPs will be ambitious. You’re enthusiastic about your ideas and very likely, your enthusiasm will be contagious. People will be ready to endorse you and jump on your bandwagon.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is the perfect day to study anything that will broaden your comprehension of issues, especially politics, religion or controversial matters. You’ll find it easy today to take a larger view of things. This is also an excellent day to finish papers, manuscripts and important writing projects.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions about how to divide or share something will go well because it’s a good day to discuss inheritances, shared property, as well as issues related to taxes and debt. Whatever transpires will likely favor you. Almost all commercial activity will lead to a benefit for you today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll enjoy warm relations with partners, spouses and close friends today because your conversations will be upbeat and friendly. Nevertheless, avoid going overboard and definitely avoid being self-righteous. Nevertheless, because you’re in such a positive frame of mind, conversations will sizzle!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will be productive today. This is an excellent day to work and get better organized. It’s also a great day to finish projects. Work-related travel is likely. Discussions with coworkers will be positive, and joint efforts will be successful because people will work well together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a playful, lighthearted day! People are in a good mood. Nevertheless, this can also be a productive day, especially for business related to the hospitality industry or anything to do with the entertainment world or show business. Your creative vibes are hot and you’re enthusiastic!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Family discussions will go well today. In fact, this is an excellent day to explore real estate opportunities or to discuss how to improve or expand your home. (Discussions might also include expanding the family.) It’s the perfect day to redecorate and entertain, so invite the gang over for good food and drink!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Angelina Jolie (1975) shares your birthday. You’re constantly curious. You want to learn and perfect yourself. You want to improve the lives of others. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you. It’s time to take inventory and let go of people, places and things that have held you back.

