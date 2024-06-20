Horoscope for Thursday, June 20, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions on this Summer Solstice day. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next few weeks, your attention will turn to home, family and your private life. You will have an increased focus on redecorating projects and home repairs. Very likely, family discussions will take place, perhaps about a parent.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The pace of your days will accelerate for the next few weeks. Get ready for this. Expect a busy schedule due to increased appointments, visits with siblings and relatives, shopping, errands, short trips plus reading, writing and studying. Busy you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Starting today, your focus on money, cash flow and earnings will increase for the next four weeks. This will be an excellent time for you to get on top of your scene, especially with respect to taking care of your possessions. You might also ponder your values.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The sun enters your sign today to stay for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year! With Mercury and Venus also in your sign, you have a desire to talk to others. Take note that this is an excellent time to buy wardrobe items for yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your personal year is ending, which is why you might want to be more reclusive in the next few weeks. Take time to ponder what you want for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). Nevertheless, your ambition is aroused! You’re not going to sit at home getting dusty.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Get ready for a popular time ahead because today the Sun moves into your House of Friendships to stay for the next four weeks. Enjoy interactions with friends. Expect to be involved more with clubs, groups and associations as well. This is also a good time to think about future goals.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You create a marvelous impression on everyone in the next few weeks. Do be aware of this because with this advantage, you can go after what you want because doors will open for you. Now is the time to make your pitch. Ask for a raise. Ask for a promotion. Seek out opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your desire to travel will be stronger in the next few weeks because you need a change of scenery. Oh yeah, it’s time to get outta Dodge! If you can’t travel far, then explore your own city because you need to feel stimulated by learning new things and seeing new faces.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Many issues in your life will take on an increased intensity in the next four weeks, especially matters related to shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. Someone might help you with these matters. Disputes in these areas will likely favor you. (Sweet.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will need more rest in the next few weeks because the sun is sitting opposite your sign and the sun represents energy. You will also have the advantage of having more objectivity in viewing your closest relationships. You might see ways to improve them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s time to hustle thy buns! In the next few weeks, you will work hard to be as productive as possible. Roll up your sleeves and get hands-on. Fortunately, coworkers will be helpful and supportive to you. (In fact, some of you might begin a work-related romance.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Beginning today, you enter a lovely window of four weeks filled with opportunities to socialize with others. Your creative vibes will shine! Therefore, look for ways to express your creativity. Enjoy museums, social outings, vacations, sports and fun times with kids.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Nicole Kidman (1967) shares your birthday. You are warm, affectionate and spontaneous. You’re also charming and love to entertain others. This is a year reflection for you. It’s time to look inward and renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore any discipline that gives you better self-awareness. It’s time to learn and teach.

