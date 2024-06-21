Horoscope for Friday, June 21, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into the full moon Capricorn, which peaks at 8:08 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might have a better idea if travel plans are feasible or not. You certainly want a change of scenery and a chance to explore, whether it’s camping or extensive travel. Something will happen that lets you know what is possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be careful with financial decisions, especially regarding shared property, taxes and inheritances because fuzzy thinking could lead you down the wrong path. Fortunately, by the end of the day, you will know what is possible and what is not. Do your homework.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don’t agree to anything important when talking to partners and close friends because things are nebulous and some things are not as they appear. Therefore, wait until you see how everything unfolds. At the last minute, hopefully, you will see what to do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid hasty decisions today, especially with your health, your job or work-related travel. It’s important to know what the rules and regulations are — and what you can do and what you can’t do. After the moon changes signs at the end of the day, things will be clearer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Social plans as well as issues with kids are confusing today. This could lead to feelings of disappointment. Make sure that others know what your expectations are. By the end of the day, the dust will settle and you’ll have a realistic assessment of things.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might have increased responsibilities or burdens related to family, parents or older relatives today. Do what you can because that’s all you can do. Postpone making important decisions until this evening because that is when you might have the most clarity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relax. It’s easy to be worried today. That’s because things tend to look worse than they really are. When your perspective includes the suffering of others in the world, your own suffering looks comparatively small. Everything is relative, isn’t it?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Tread carefully today when dealing with financial matters or making financial decisions because you may not have all the facts. Something might look better than it is. Someone might even deceive you today — it’s possible. Wait until the last moment this evening to make your decision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today life tends to look worse than it really is. This is why you might feel down or depressed. But this is a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Furthermore, there is an element of confusion present. Wait until late in the day for clarity — one hopes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t worry if you have feelings of loneliness or you feel cut off from others because many people feel this way today. Many people feel confused and discouraged. Fortunately, by the evening, you might see things in a new light, and you’ll know what to do.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial disappointments, especially related to a friend or a group, might occur today. You might feel unappreciated. You might even feel deceived. You might feel, “I did not sign up for this.” However, confusion can create wrong impressions. Wait until this evening to see how things really are.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be leery of following the advice of authority figures today because an element of confusion exists. Someone might not have the full facts. They might not see the complete picture. Because of this, they might give flawed advice. Wait until the end of the day to see what is really possible.

If Your Birthday Is Today

William, Prince of Wales (1982) shares your birthday. You are busy, social, sensuous, exciting and sometimes obsessed. You are talented and strongly individualistic. (Be careful about driving yourself to exhaustion.) This is a powerful year for you and a busy one. Leadership, promotions, kudos, praise and awards will come your way. Bravo!

