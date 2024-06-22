Horoscope for Saturday, June 22, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. This might not be a bad thing because it’s a great day to get things done! You can use your high profile to set your armies marching! In particular, you want to boost earnings to fund improvements to your home and family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The possibility of travel or a chance for further education or training is exciting, which is why you’ll make every effort to achieve your objectives. Certainly, you intend to do something that will expand your horizons. Thankfully, you have the necessary focus and energy to do this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With disputes about taxes, inheritances and shared property, you’ll deal with whatever comes your way today because you’re full of financial ideas. Furthermore, you will attract money and wealth to you. In fact, with lucky Jupiter in your sign for the next year, you’re sitting pretty!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because discussions with partners and close friends will be feisty and lively today, you might trigger some unexpected responses from groups and organizations. This could be because you’re in competition with someone — perhaps a team or a group?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you have lots of energy to go after and achieve what you want. However, you might do a lot of your work behind the scenes or in a quiet way. Basically, you’re happy to make domestic improvements as well as improvements to your work space. (One hopes.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A popular day! You’ll enjoy talking to people who are different or from other countries. You might make travel plans or do something to expand your experience of the world. Think about checking out classes and getting further training something that interests you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re in an excellent position today to deal with disputes about inheritances and shared property, as well as insurance issues and taxes because authority figures will favor you. (Nice!) Take advantage of a chance to relax at home and stay chill.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your communication skills are excellent today, which is why now is the time to state your case. Because you are mentally alert, this is also a good time to learn something new or share your ideas with others. A short trip, especially to someplace new, will please you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Respect your moneymaking ideas today because they could be viable. You have an energetic mind and you’re interested in ways to make improvements to your world. This is a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage because others might help you. (You never know until you ask.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon in your is sign lined up with fiery Mars, which will give you courage and confidence to do what you want. It will also make you a natural leader of groups because you radiate an enthusiastic energy. It’s a good time to start projects and do physical labor.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Increased activity and chaos on the home front might cause you to come up with some ideas about how to address issues that affect home and family. If so, you might do this from behind the scenes. Fortunately, you have the energy to work now; plus, others will help you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This continues to be a playful, fun-loving time for you; nevertheless, you’ll be wise use the energy of others — friends and groups — to accomplish your goals. The entertainment world, the hospitality industry and working with children are some areas that interest you now. Fortunately, you’re persuasive and convincing!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Meryl Streep (1949) shares your birthday. You’re sensitive, romantic and affectionate. You’re optimistic about new beginnings because you seek perfection. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle. Take inventory of your life. Let go of people, places and things that hold you back. It’s time for internal and external housecleaning!

