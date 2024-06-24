The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Monday, June 24, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Monday, June 24, 2024
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to begin your week. In particular, relations with friends as well as groups and organizations will be positive. It’s a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone because their feedback might reinforce your goals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re high visibility, which means that people notice you more than usual. In fact, someone might seem to know personal details about your private life. Nevertheless, this high profile might earn you more money or call attention to ways that you can boost your income?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Do something different because you want to travel or get a change of scenery or explore your world in some way. Obviously, if you can’t travel, you can be a tourist in your own neighborhood. (This can be surprisingly interesting.) Enjoy the company of people from other cultures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for financial discussions, especially about shared wealth, shared property, insurance disputes or inheritances because you will come out smelling like a rose. Whatever profits you might be something behind the scenes or “hidden.” Nevertheless, it’s there.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with partners and friends are warm and friendly today. This is a great day to begin your week. However, despite these friendly options, you might choose to “hide” or work alone or behind the scenes because it’s your preference.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you today. This is an excellent day to explore opportunities related to your job and also related to your health. Someone in authority might help you. Meanwhile, your popularity is strong, particularly with younger people. Enjoy your day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s Monday and because the vibes are so nice today, you might want to play. Having said this, do be aware that you are high visibility and many people are aware what you’re doing. Fortunately, they admire you. You look good. (In fact, you look so good some of you might begin a flirtation with a boss.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions about someone else’s wealth or inheritances or anything that can benefit your home and family might help you today. Certainly, it looks like you or a family member will receive assistance in some way. Meanwhile, be patient with close friends and partners. Stay chill.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you’re optimistic and in a positive frame of mind! It’s a great way to start your week. Conversations with partners and close friends will be upbeat. You’ve got energy to work and accomplish what you want to do. In addition, gifts and goodies might come your way. Yay!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day to discuss finances. This is also a good day to ask for a raise or figure out how to improve your job or see ways to make money on the side. You might also see a better paying job on the horizon? Sports events, social outings and kids activities will also appeal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you have a strong sense of well-being, which is why you will feel warm and friendly to others. It’s important to know that you will get from others exactly what you give. Fortunately, you’re likely to attract happy, positive thinking individuals to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an easy-going Monday and you feel content. This week you will have quite a few social options, which is why you might want to take things easy today. Nevertheless, you’ll be strong in your conversations with others — very much to the point!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Mindy Kaling (1979) shares your birthday. You’re ambitious, hard-working and very independent. You are proficient and always a leader. This is a quieter year for you. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your closest relationships, particularly those that require kindness, helpfulness and assistance. Many of you will take on a leadership role.

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, June 23, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, June 22, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, June 21, 2024
Horoscope for Thursday, June 20, 2024
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-06-23 at 10.38.37 PM.png
Crime
Child struck by SUV in South Lawndale is hospitalized in serious condition
An 11-year-old boy was hit by an eastbound SUV in the 5200 block of West 31st Street about 8:18 p.m. Sunday, police said. The driver was cited.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has a 0.00 ERA this season though seven outings.
Cubs
Cubs put Mark Leiter Jr. on injured list
Leiter is just the latest Cubs hurler to end up on the IL, further testing the team’s depth.
By Brian Sandalow
 
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Ryne Sandberg reflects on ‘love, life, family and friends’ as Cubs unveil his statue outside Wrigley Field
Sandberg said attending the ceremony was a “guarantee,” even after his cancer diagnosis this past winter.
By Maddie Lee
 
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky and WNBA
This time it's Angel Reese’s turn: Sky rookie leads comeback win against Fever
Reese has 25 points, 16 rebounds — her eighth straight double-double — to lead Sky past rival Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
By Annie Costabile
 
carrol shooting 03092018-1.jpg
Crime
2 shot, wounded in South Chicago
A 25-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in the 7900 block of South Merrill Avenue, police said. She is in critical condition. A man suffered a graze wound.
By Sun-Times Wire
 