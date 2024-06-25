Horoscope for June 25, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 5 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A friend might surprise you today. Or perhaps you’re surprised by a member of a group or their plans or their mandate? Possibly, you are introduced to someone who is unusual or avant-garde in some way. Whatever happens might prompt you to change goals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tricky day because relations with parents, bosses and authority figures (including the police) are unpredictable. Yes, this is the classic day to be busted about something. Or perhaps, your boss or an authority figure will surprise you in some way with a demand or a suggestion?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans might be interrupted. They could be canceled, delayed or changed in some way. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel when you least expected to do so? Likewise, situations related to universities and colleges will create surprises or disruptions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check issues related to banking, shared property and anything that you own jointly with someone else because something unexpected could impact these areas. It might also be a surprise related to taxes, debt and insurance matters. Stay tuned so you’re not caught off guard.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A partner or close friend might throw you a curveball. They might say something or ask you something or make a new demand. Whatever the case, someone close to you will surprise you. It could affect your public reputation or your status in the community.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something related to your job will catch you off guard today or create delays. It might be related to technology, computer glitches, staff shortages or power outages; but whatever it is, it’s unexpected. Likewise, you might also be surprised about something related to your health. Meanwhile, pet owners should be vigilant.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be extra vigilant today to avoid accidents with their kids. Know where they are at all times, especially toddlers. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change today. A meeting with a friend might be canceled. Romance might suddenly have a fallout. Yikes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your home routine will change today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might drop by. To be on the safe side, stock the fridge so that you are ready for anything. Family news might catch you off guard.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Meanwhile, you might meet someone new and unusual. Or possibly a sibling, relative or neighbor has some surprising news? Something will shake your day up a little.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your possessions because something unexpected could impact your wealth and your assets today. It could be major, it could be minor. You might find money, you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Guard against impulse buying. (Check moon alert.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The moon is in your sign; however, it’s at odds with your ruler Uranus. This is the classic indication for surprises, sudden events, accidents and unexpected encounters. You might also meet a real character today, someone who interests you. (Or this person might be too weird.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a restless day for you. In fact, you have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Perhaps something is niggling you at the back of your mind? Some of you will encounter a surprise or a secret.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian, actor Ricky Gervais (1961) shares your birthday. You’re very sensitive, but you are also highly creative. (Sometimes this combination is exhausting.) You’re a good team player because you’re aware of the needs of others. This is a lovely year to socialize! Take time to enjoy life. Find opportunities to express your creativity. Nurture your talents!

