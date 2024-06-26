Horoscope for Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a productive day for you, especially at home. Family discussions will go well and they will yield results. It’s a particularly good day to tackle home repairs and redecorating projects. You might also want to entertain at home, in a quiet way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can be productive today (especially with mental work) because your mind is focused with excellent concentration. It’s a particularly good time to tackle work that requires attention to detail. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced. (Why not?)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You feel frugal about your financial situation. You might draw up a budget for yourself to think about ways to save money. Certainly, if you’re shopping, you will want to buy long-lasting, practical items. Fortunately, relations with bosses and authority figures are excellent today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

When talking to others, you will sound like you know what you’re talking about. You might also enjoy studying something or broadening your knowledge. Some of you will take time to explore various options for making travel plans. You want some action today!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have lots of mental energy, which is why this is a great day for research or finding solutions to problems because you will keep at it until you find what you need to know. Some of you might discover secrets. Take care of loose details with bills, banking and shared property.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might talk to someone older or more experienced who can give you advice or some tips about something. (It never hurts to listen.) This is an excellent day for problem-solving and working with others. Expect help and support to get things done.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you make a great impression on authority figures, especially bosses, which is one reason you’ll be productive. Others see you as someone who is industrious and can find lasting solutions to problems. Meanwhile, it will please you to make a great impression on someone important.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Experts or people involved in higher education might have advice for you with respect to dealing with your kids. You might also discover a more practical, productive way to deal with your creative talents or your creative output. Sports-related issues will flow smoothly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day for financial discussions, especially matters related to banking and shared property because after the dust is settled, you’ll come out smelling like a rose. This is because you won’t miss a thing! (You won’t overlook details. You will defend your own best interests.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a great day for important business discussions or any kind of exchange about practical matters. Issues related to older people might also come up. You might want to get agreement about future schedules or plans. Listen to the advice of someone who knows more.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you’re prepared to work hard in a hands-on way. Roll up your sleeves and get busy. Discussions with others, especially older, more experienced people will be helpful. Be open to brainstorming sessions to find out long-lasting solutions to old problems. This is also a good day to get medical advice.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you’re involved in the arts or sports, today is a great day to practice and hone a skill to improve it or perfect it. This is also an excellent day to educate children. Efforts to make plans for future social events or vacations will get results. Things will go your way today!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer Ariana Grande (1993) shares your birthday. You are energetic and resilient when it comes to life’s vicissitudes. You are also compassionate and truly care for others. Simplicity is the key to life for you this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Work to build something.

