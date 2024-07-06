Horoscope for Saturday, July 6, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 10:15 to 11 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might see how to redecorate where you live in an unusual way today. Or perhaps, you’ll buy something modern and high-tech for your home? Stock the fridge, because this is the classic day to entertain at home because people will just drop by. (Quelle surprise!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. However, it’s also an exciting, fresh dynamic day! Expect to meet new faces and see new places. You’re certainly, full of original, new ideas!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your possessions and your money because something unpredictable could impact them. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. You might discover new ways to earn money? You might learn about a better paying job? Protect what you own against loss.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is wonderful day to schmooze with others because the moon is in your sign lined up with fair Venus. However, this combination is getting electrified by unpredictable Uranus, which means you might meet new people or be surprised by someone. (Or are others are surprised by you?)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your ambition is aroused. You’re also keen to talk to others and state your case. However, many of you will be caught off guard in some way by a secret rendezvous, a clandestine affair or a surprise flirtation. You’re a romantic sign, so whatever happens will give you a positive lift.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day to enjoy the company of friends as well as groups and organizations. In fact, feelings will be so warm and mutually supportive, a friendship could return romantic. Expect to meet someone unusual. Or perhaps, someone you know will surprise you?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a fabulous impression on others. In fact, you might do something that other people don’t expect. Or perhaps, they’re surprised by news of your success or your high-viz. status? Things are definitely going your way. Keep an eye on travel opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keep your eyes open because opportunities to suddenly travel somewhere might fall in your lap today. Or opportunities related to publishing, the media, the law or medicine might also delight you. This surprise might relate to a partner or close friend. (It’s exciting!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep your eyes open because gifts, goodies and unexpected financial opportunities might come your way today. Someone might do a favor for you or give you a gift? They might unexpectedly offer you the use of something that they own. You might get a raise. It’s all good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an interesting day because close friends, partners and spouses will probably do something that catches you off guard but no doubt, it will please you. It could be a lovely invitation or a treat? It might even be a meaningful compliment. Perhaps it’s a social outing? Get dressed and stay tuned!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something unexpected will favorably impact your job or your employment situation today. Likewise, you might be surprised about something related to a pet? Or you might have good news that is health-related? Something will please you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Surprise opportunities to socialize will come your way today. Enjoy sports, fun outings, playful activities with kids and anything to do with the arts, the theater and entertainment world. For some of you, however, this surprise will be romantic. Think positive and hope for the best!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Eva Green (1980) shares your birthday. You’re energetic, optimistic, vibrant and enthusiastic. You dedicate yourself passionately to whatever you embrace. This is a fun-loving, playful year! Socialize with others and explore your creative talents. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old friends might reappear in your world.

