Sunday, July 7, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, July 7, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A feel-good day! This is wonderful day to enjoy flirtations and romantic outings. Actually, all social activity will please you, including sports events, fun times with children, the arts, mini vacations, plus a chance to enjoy the creative output of other talented people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a great day to entertain at home. (Plus, you know that people like to be invited to your table.) Stock the fridge and invite friends and family over! If you serve good food and drink, everyone will be happy. This could lead to an expansion of your family, in some way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re optimistic and upbeat! Because you’re in such a positive frame of mind, you will be happy. Not only that, others will enjoy your company because people like to be around happy people. It’s the perfect day for a short trip. Strong day for writers and people in sales, teaching and acting.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial matters will benefit you. Keep your eyes open. You might see ways to boost your income; however, if you’re spending money, you might be pleased with your purchases. Something to do with friends and groups might also benefit you in practical or financial terms.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day because the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which encourages domestic peace and happiness and a positive outlook. This is also a good time for any kind of business, especially dealing with groups or friends. (You’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a feel-good day because the moon is hiding in your chart in a very pleasant place. That’s why you have a warm feeling in your tummy. Personally, you’re excited about big plans that you can see opening up for you in the near future. Life is good.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Enjoy the company of friends, plus groups and organizations today because you’re in a sociable mood. You will love talking to people from other cultures. You might make travel plans for the future. You have a strong urge right now (that will last throughout this year) to expand your world!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re high visibility today. People notice you more than usual. The good news is that the way they see you is very positive. You appear to them to be confident, successful and affluent (even if you aren’t). Since appearances are everything, play this card to your advantage!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you want adventure and stimulation — different people or new ideas in your life. You need to break free from routine. Obviously, travel will be an excellent choice. Why not be a tourist in your own neighborhood?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial matters favor you today. Explore ideas about how to share something because the result will be in your favor. This is also a good day to discuss wills, inheritances and jointly held property. If you need an increased budget or equipment at work, ask for it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because you feel warm-hearted to friends, spouses and partners, relations with others will be successful today. You might join forces to make improvements at home or within your family. You’ll enjoy dealing with children. Grab a vacation getaway.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You feel healthy and alert today! You’re also ready to work because you have an upbeat energy. Do be aware that if you work in conjunction with others, you’ll get more done. This is a great day to make home improvements as well.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian Jim Gaffigan (1966) shares your birthday. You are a creative dreamer who has an amazing imagination. Your open honesty makes you appealing to others. This year is about creating solid foundations in your life. Work to build external and internal structures. Simplicity is the key for you this year. Physical exercise will be important to you.

