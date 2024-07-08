Horoscope for Monday, July 8, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to make plans for a vacation or for social outings, including sports events. It’s also an excellent day to think about financial investments. Meanwhile, the arts, the entertainment world and fun activities with kids will appeal. You’re optimistic today!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Home, family and your private life are your main focus. In fact, you might be keen to spruce up the place and do some home repairs. Redecorating projects will appeal. You have a choice of entertaining at home or enjoying quiet times.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re mentally energetic today! Furthermore, you’re enthusiastic and open to big ideas. In part, this is because your mind is sharp, clear and alert, which allows you to see the big picture. It’s a good day for business negotiations and contract discussions as well as dealing with the law.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re thinking about some big financial decisions, or perhaps, a major purchase? Trust your moneymaking ideas because you might see ways to boost your income or your assets. You can also attract money to you at this time. Ka-ching!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Mercury is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter. This boosts your optimism and makes you friendly and eager to engage with others. This is why your relationship with friends plus groups and organizations will be positive. Others might be impressed by your big ideas!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have an excellent, discriminating mind, and today is a great day to do research. In fact, you’ll enjoy expanding your world and learning new data, and finding solutions to problems or answers to questions. Nevertheless, this is also a popular time for you! Travel with friends will appeal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze with others, and schmoozing is what you do best! You might enlist others to join a cause or an organization. You might make travel plans with someone. This is a great day to discuss legal matters as well as anything related to medicine, publishing, education and the media.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Bosses, parents and people in authority will be impressed with what you have to say today, in part because you’re thinking big. Your visionary ideas will impress someone. Be clear about what you want, especially in business negotiations. You’re very aware of group values and needs right now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day to make travel plans or study. Do anything that expands your experience of the world. Legal discussions will go well. Also, discussions about publishing and the media might impress a partner or close friend. Do something different today to enjoy some adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial discussions, especially about how to divide or share something will favor you today. For example, it’s a good day to discuss inheritances or how to share responsibilities. Negotiations about budgets and allocation of supporting resources will also go well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy interacting with friends and members of the public today because people will be attracted to your positive enthusiasm. You’re full of big ideas, especially related to children, the arts, the entertainment world and sports. You might also find someone else who is equally as enthusiastic.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your health feels buoyant and positive, in part because personally, you’re enthusiastic! This upbeat energy will help you in your job. It will also help in discussions with family members or negotiations about real estate and home improvements. Great day to entertain at home! People will support you today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Maya Hawke (1998) shares your birthday. You have a strong will, which makes you determined. You will devote yourself to an important cause with focus and energy. This year holds exciting changes and increased personal freedom. Let go of whatever impedes your progress and growth. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act fast.

