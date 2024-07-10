Horoscope for Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep your wits about you because as this day wears on, you’ll become more and more productive. In particular, you will get a lot done at home or in a family business. This is a particularly good day to listen to the advice of others who are older or more experienced. (At least, listen.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can learn a lot today. In fact, you might want to burn the midnight oil and study into the night to grasp what you really want to understand. Someone older or more experienced might help you. This person might be a friend or a member of a group. Possibly, you are the teacher.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Later this day is an excellent time for you to make important business decisions or decisions about what to do with your belongings, your property and your wealth. These ideas will affect your long-term future. Your plans will be practical and farsighted.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for important discussions about politics, religion and educational matters. You might also look into the details and learn more information about travel plans. Some of you will learn more about other countries and different cultures. It’s an informative day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Research and behind-the-scenes activities will yield valuable information for you today. This could relate to important financial matters dealing with taxes, estates, wills and inheritances. You might learn new laws or helpful information that can save you money.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a positive day for you. You still have the advantage of having the moon in your sign. Furthermore, discussions with friends and colleagues, as well as partners and close friends, will be practical and will yield important information for you. Something might help you achieve your hopes and dreams for the future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It will be to your advantage today to listen to bosses, parents, teachers and people in authority because they might have practical advice for you. They might also teach you something, especially something helpful to your job, or your health. Some of you might learn something that is pet related.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Later today, you’ll find it easy to study and learn. You might explore new avenues about politics or religion or any other subject, especially at the university or college level. You might learn practical information about caring for children. You might also practice a creative technique.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions about shared property, banking, taxes, debt and inheritances will be practical and productive today. Someone older (or in the family) might get involved, perhaps with advice or positive input, which is helpful to you. Listen to advice wherever you get it today. (You’ll be glad you did.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

No matter how much you know, there’s always room to learn more. Today a friend, spouse or partner might teach you some information that will help you in your daily world. Perhaps this is why you will improve your job or get a better job this year.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a productive day! And it becomes more productive as it wears on, which is why you might work this evening. Not only will you accomplish a lot, you might learn something that can boost your health or be helpful information regarding a pet.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’ll be successful teaching or training children today. This is also a good day to work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry to perfect and hone a technique. Practical discussions about vacation plans will please you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sophia Vergara (1972) shares your birthday. You are steady, purposeful and focused. You work diligently for what you want. You are both modest and flamboyant. This is a year of teaching and learning. Take time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore ideas and philosophies that might help you live a richer life.