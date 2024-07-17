Horoscope for Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a feel-good day! Travel if possible because you’re pumped to do something different that will expand your world. Make a point of learning new things, meeting new people and discovering new ideas. Publishing, medicine and the law will benefit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a financially favorable day for you, which will be good news for you. You might see ways to boost your income. You might also do something to increase the assets of your home or your property. This is a perfect day to entertain at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Relations with partners and close friends are friendly. You might be surprised by the enthusiasm of someone who is chuffed about their big ideas. Meanwhile, relations with everyone are great; and you are appreciating the beauty of your daily surroundings. Bonus!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This can be a productive day at work or with any task that you set for yourself. You might boost your earnings, or you might buy something beautiful for yourself and loved ones. With the sun in your sign, you feel strong, confident and happy to be in your skin.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze! Enjoy socializing with others, especially kids. Romantic outings will also appeal. It will be easy to be charming and entertaining with everyone. This is also an excellent day to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself. Having said that, you might prefer some quiet privacy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

An interesting day! You’re popular! You look good to others. However, today you might prefer to cocoon at home. Ironically, you might also entertain at home because a group might meet there. Yet again, a secret love affair might be on the books. (Interesting.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your communication skills are excellent today because you feel optimistic. This is why others will want to be in your presence. Relations with friends and groups will be so friendly, some of you will turn a friendship into a romance. Discussions about politics, religion, publishing, medicine and the law are positive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a financially beneficial day for you because bosses and people in authority are favorably disposed to you. It’s also an excellent day to negotiate deals and discuss inheritances and how to share something because the results will go your way. (Be patient with partners and friends.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus and your ruler, lucky Jupiter. This is why you feel jubilant, upbeat and optimistic! (Just how you like to be.) Meanwhile, relations with others are warm and friendly. Discussions about travel, medicine, higher education and publishing are positive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It might be in your best interests to be low-key today and welcome some quiet time and privacy. Nevertheless, financial discussions will favor you. Work-related travel will please you. Romance will be affectionate and memorable. (Sounds good!)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a great day to schmooze because your people skills are excellent. Discussions with friends and groups, plus dealing with kids or future vacation plans will be promising. Meanwhile, someone has your back today, which is why relations with partners and close friends are so smooth.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re high visibility today, which means some people know personal details about your private life. (Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.) Meanwhile, this is a great day to work because you feel invigorated. (Even dealings with parents will be especially rewarding and affectionate.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Jeremih (1987) shares your birthday. You are independent and confident. You like to be at the top in your field. This is a year of change, and some of these exciting changes will generate increased personal freedom. Let go of whatever impedes your progress. Trust your intuition. New friends and travel will expand your horizons.

