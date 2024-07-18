Horoscope for Thursday, July 18, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You want the freedom to call the shots at home. This might apply to your dealings with a parent or an older family member. Alternatively, a family member might surprise you at home. Stock the fridge so you’re ready for anything because food and drink always help.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your daily routine might change. Expect detours and surprises because anything might happen. New faces, new places, new ideas and unexpected encounters will make this day a stimulating experience for you! Good day for discussions about family finances, inheritances and bills.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)May 21-June 20)

This is a positive day for you because you have a lot of mental energy. It’s a good day for discussions, writing, sales, marketing, teaching and acting. Be open to new and exciting ways to boost your income. Be ready to act fast because this window of opportunity will be brief.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the sun is in your sign dancing with Uranus, which will give you greater insight into everything around you. Your mind will be curious, quick-witted and lively! However, you want to be free of restrictions because you want to do your own thing at your own pace.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your nervous system is finely tuned, which means you’re alive, alert and sensitive to all your surroundings. You will also be more intuitive because you Spidey sense is heightened. (The Wise One sees all, knows all, tells nothing.) This is also why you might feel a bit restless.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an interesting day! In one way, you’re happy to cocoon at home today. However, a friend or a member of a group might surprise you. Someone might show up at your door, or they might give you unexpected news. Stay tuned, because you won’t be bored.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Strong feelings of independence, even rebellion, are rising up within you. This is why you want to call your own shots. You don’t want anyone else telling you what to do. You might even suddenly quit your job so that you can strike out on your own. Discuss these issues with someone younger today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Unexpected opportunities to travel might drop in your lap today. Likewise, surprise opportunities related to publishing, the media, medicine and the law might also exist for you. Yes, this is an exciting day full of fresh possibilities! Financial discussions with a boss will be positive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Mercury, which creates a positive relationship between your mind and your emotions. Your common sense will be heightened. You’ll have good practical ideas. You might also want to write. Certainly, others will listen to you because you have something to say.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A partner or close friend might say or do something that surprises you or catches you off guard. Possibly, they want a new arrangement in the relationship? Or they might want more freedom? Meanwhile, research and secrets are areas that will intrigue you today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your work routine will be interrupted today due to staff shortages, power outages, late deliveries, equipment breakdowns or health issues. Pet owners should be vigilant because something unexpected could affect your pet. Meanwhile, discussions with friends and groups will be pleasant and supportive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do take note: Parents should be vigilant about their kids today because this is an accident-prone day for them. Meanwhile, vacations might be interrupted. Guard against sports accidents. However, surprise invitations might delight you. (People notice you today.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kristen Bell (1980) shares your birthday. You’re dynamic, enthusiastic and often unconventional. You throw yourself energetically into whatever you’re doing. This is a year of service for you, especially service to family. Therefore, it’s important to take care of your mind, body and spirit. Enroll in courses. Perhaps it’s time for a personal makeover?

