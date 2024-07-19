Horoscope for Friday, July 19, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2:30 to 3:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because you’re high visibility today, people notice you more than usual. (Be aware of this in case you have to do some corrections or damage control.) In fact, some people will know personal details about your private life. Meanwhile, social plans appeal. Party on!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Give yourself permission to goof off a little and do something different, because you need some adventure and stimulation! Ideally, you would love to travel somewhere you have never been before. If you can’t do that, why not be a tourist in your own city? Check things out!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your focus on money, finances, taxes, debt and inheritances has been stronger than usual lately. Today is no different. Double check details related to banking. Likewise, double check how things are going in any transactions where you share or divide something. (You’re looking good.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month. When this occurs, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. That’s how it works. However, this is no biggie. Be cooperative, accommodating and friendly.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s Friday; nevertheless, it’s a good idea to get better organized because then you will love yourself for this later. Your efforts to get better organized might apply to doing something to improve your health as well. It might even apply to dealing with pets.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Lucky you! This is a great date day and the perfect day to have fun times with others. Accept invitations to socialize. Enjoy the arts, the entertainment world, sports events plus playful activities with kids. You are popular right now and eager for fun! Yay!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a wonderful impression on others now; plus, this is a popular time for you. This is why and you’re enjoying socializing with everyone. Nevertheless, today, even though it’s Friday, you might want to cocoon at home and keep a low profile. Your choice.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Get out today so that you talk to others and see new places, because you’re curious and energetic to explore. This same energy will encourage you to learn new things. Sign up for a course, perhaps? You’ll enjoy short trips and conversations with daily contacts, neighbors and siblings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial issues have your interest right now. This could be because you are angling for a raise or a better-paying job. Or perhaps, you’re pondering a particular purchase? At a more subtle level, some of you are wondering about your basic values today. And so it goes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign. This is something that happens for 2 1/2 days every month. When it occurs, it heightens your emotions, which is why you might have a reaction to things that people around you do. However, it also slightly improves your good luck. (We like!)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re working hard today, and enjoying the company of friends, spouses and partners. Admittedly, chaos and increased activity on the home front might drain some energy. Perhaps this is why you will seek out some privacy and be a bit more low key.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Make time today to see your friends. Enjoy interactions with others, especially groups. You will find this is a rewarding experience for you, as well as stimulating and comforting. It’s important to go out to see others and also to be seen.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Musician, songwriter, animal activist, astrophysicist Brian May (1947) shares your birthday. Because self-improvement is important to you, you set high standards for yourself. You’re energetic, intelligent and charming. This is a year of reflection both inwardly and outwardly. Take time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore disciplines that give you a better self-awareness about the meaning of life.

