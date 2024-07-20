Horoscope for Saturday, July 20, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today parents, bosses and people in authority might surprise you. (“Busted!”) Therefore, be on your best behavior. Be aware. Of course, this surprise might be good news. It could be anything. Be extra clear in all your communications with others to avoid confusion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel plans are uncertain. Double check details because things might be delayed or canceled. This might also apply to medical issues or something to do with legal matters and universities. Meanwhile, this is a lovely day to entertain at home as well as do home repairs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Make friends with your bank account so that you know what’s happening because today something unexpected could impact your assets, your bank accounts, or something to do with shared property and inheritances. It could be minor; it could be major. Stay in the know.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A spouse, partner or close friend might surprise you by doing something unexpected. They might want more freedom in the relationship? They might suggest something surprising? Alternatively, you might meet someone today who is a real character. It’s not a boring day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your work routine might be interrupted today. This can also apply to medical routines, appointments or plans. Meanwhile, pet owners should know that this is a mildly accident-prone day for your pets, so keep your eyes open. Nevertheless, this is a romantic time for you with Venus in your sign. Enjoy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Surprise invitations might delight you. This is a sociable weekend as well as a romantic one. Nevertheless, today’s social plans might suddenly change. They could be canceled or, alternatively, you might be excited about an unexpected invitation to go somewhere. Stay flexible.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your home routine will probably change. Because this is a sociable, romantic weekend, you might suddenly entertain? (“We were having a fight and suddenly a party broke out.”) A family member might have surprising news today. Meanwhile, enjoy time with friends and groups. Live it up!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a very social weekend, and it is especially susceptible to spontaneous, unexpected happenings. Therefore, get dressed. Be ready for anything. Short trips and encounters with unexpected people might make your day. Plus, let’s face it: You want a change of scenery.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today because something unexpected could impact them in some way. This could be good; it could be bad. But very likely, there’s a glitch you didn’t expect. Likewise, keep an eye on your possessions to avoid loss, damage or theft.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you will be subject to sudden changes of moods. Many of you will also have a strong urge to make a break for freedom in some way. You certainly will rebel against restrictions or anyone telling you what to do. In part, this is because you’re working hard and you’re working smart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel a bit unsettled or distracted today. You might even feel slightly nervous for some reason and not know why. Don’t worry because this is a fleeting thing. Instead, focus on good times, romantic rendezvous, social outings, sports and fun activities with kids. Enjoy yourself!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Someone, quite likely a female, will do something that surprises you or catches you off guard today. Be ready for this. Nevertheless, this is a fun-loving day! Make some plans to socialize with others. If you’re working, relations with coworkers will be positive and friendly. Romance is in the air!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Josh Holloway (1969) shares your birthday. You love change, adventure and being exhilarated by new challenges. Routine is not for you. This is a wonderful year because your past achievements will now receive recognition. You will be busy. Welcome increased leadership. You can expect promotions, awards, kudos and a spotlight shining directly on you. Bravo!

