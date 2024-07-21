Horoscope for Sunday, July 21, 2024

Moon Alert

The full moon peaks at 5:17 a.m. Chicago time. Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6 to 7 a.m. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might feel rebellious because of the energy of today’s full moon; and the object of your rebellion is probably parents, bosses, authority figures or the police. Nevertheless, keep your cool. Don’t do anything you will later regret. This is actually a fun-loving, romantic day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today’s full moon can be an accident-prone influence, so be careful. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Avoid making a verbal faux pas, and certainly, avoid a physical accident. Meanwhile, you will enjoy redecorating and entertaining at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your possessions, your money and assets because today’s full moon could create a dispute with someone about the ownership of something. Or perhaps a dispute about who owes what to whom? Go gently. Meanwhile, this is actually a social, fun-loving day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is your ruler and today the full moon is opposite your sign, which will create stress in your relationships. Because this is a fleeting influence (gone in 48 hours), consider this an opportunity to demonstrate grace under pressure. Be patient with loved ones.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Even though today, there’s a full moon, fortunately, with fair Venus in your sign, you will be able to be charming and diplomatic with everyone. In fact, you have something to say. Talk to friends and groups, especially competitive teams, and share your views.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tension with members of a group or with a friend might arise today because of the energy of the full moon. Don’t take the bait. You might risk ruining a friendship over a temporary annoyance. Instead, consider this an opportunity to practice patience.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career or your work. You cannot satisfy both. With this particular full moon, you must focus on your external world, your reputation and your job.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Think before you speak or act. Fortunately, relations with authority figures are smooth. In fact, romance with someone in a position of authority might begin because this is also a passionate, romantic weekend!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Disputes about shared property, loans, jointly held items and inheritances might come to a head today because of the energy of today’s Full Moon. Furthermore, with Mars opposite your sign, you’re ready to argue! Don’t do anything you will later regret.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the full moon is in your sign, which is the only day all year this will occur. This is why you might feel irritable, impulsive or indecisive. Basically, emotions are building up within you and they have nowhere to go. It might be smart to channel this energy to work, which will be rewarding for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a playful, fun-loving day; nevertheless, you’re keen to work. However, your efforts at organizing your world or working at a particular job today might be thwarted by someone or an event because of the energy of today’s full moon. Patience is your best ally.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although this is a playful, romantic weekend, the full moon might stir things up and create problems, especially disputes and arguments. Parents should be extra patient with their kids. Likewise, romantic partners should chill out. Keep the peace.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Chrishell Stause (1981) shares your birthday. You’re dynamic, innovative, creative and daring! Your curiosity puts you at the cutting-edge of things. This is the end of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of the people, places and things that have held you back. Do some internal and external housecleaning.

