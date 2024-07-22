Horoscope for Monday, July 22, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The next few weeks will be full of opportunities for recreational diversions and fun amusing times. Enjoy playful activities with children. Relationships will be lighter. The arts, sports events and romance will be blessed!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Home, family and your private life will be your main focus in the next few weeks. This is why you’re happy to stay at home right now and relax among familiar surroundings. Some of you will be more involved than usual with a parent. This is a good time to reflect on the past.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The pace of your days is starting to accelerate! Get ready for a busy time ahead because of increased interactions with siblings, relatives, neighbors and friends. Short trips are likely. This is a good time to tell others exactly how you feel about something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

“Show me the money!” Today your attention turns to your relationship to your wealth, your earnings, your belongings and your assets. In fact, this will be a strong interest for you in the next few weeks. You might also buy something kind of snazzy that you want to show off.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the sun enters your sign to stay for the next four weeks. This happens once a year. This means it’s your turn to recharge your batteries and energize yourself! You will attract people and favorable situations to you. Enjoy this powerful time!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will feel a stronger need now to be more private, which is why you might choose to work alone or behind the scenes today and in the next few weeks. Because your personal year is coming to an end, use the next few weeks to contemplate what you want for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday).

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your popularity will increase in the next few weeks — definitely! Among your friends, strive to establish who you are. Socialize extensively but also scrutinize your friends. Are these your people? This is a good time for team efforts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The sun will be at the top of your chart for the next four weeks. This is something that happens only once a year. When it occurs, it symbolizes that you are thrust in a flattering spotlight. People will admire you. This is why you might be given increased responsibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Good news! You are the traveler of the zodiac and in the next four weeks, opportunities to travel might suddenly drop in your lap. This is also a great time to take up a new course of study, a new hobby or any intellectual discipline. You might also be concerned with the law.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Beginning today, for the next four weeks, you will have a stronger desire to experience life at a feeling level - not just an intellectual level. You might also encounter someone who produces some psychological self-inquiry within you. (Pretty heady stuff.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

For the next four weeks, the sun will be sitting opposite your sign making you focused more than usual on close friendships, partnerships and marriages. You will have greater objectivity that allows you to see how to improve these relationships. (You will also need more sleep.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your desire to work and be productive is growing and will continue to grow in the next few weeks. Make an effort to accomplish as much as possible in the most efficient and effective way. This will please you and give you a strong sense of satisfaction and reward.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, musician Don Henley (1947) shares your birthday. You have a sharp intellect. You are action-oriented and like to make progress at whatever you’re doing. This is the beginning of a fresh nine-year cycle for you. It’s time to take action, initiative and define your goals. What you do now will benefit you in the future.

