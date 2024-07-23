Horoscope for Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:30 to 8:45 a.m. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today your interests are best served by working alone or behind the scenes because something might upset you that makes you end up doing a slow boil. Grrr. This means even though you’re annoyed, you feel you can’t say anything. (So frustrating.) Nevertheless, trust your gut instincts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Difficulties with a friend or a group could arise today. This might be due to competition or jealousy. Be careful of sharing information with someone in case they later use it as ammunition against you. Instead, focus on making your home look more attractive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be patient when dealing with authority figures like parents, bosses, VIPs and the police. Not only might you regret it if you get into a hotheaded dispute, this quarrel will likely be public. This is because people notice you more than usual today. Be aware of this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid controversial subjects because people are looking for a fight, especially this morning. You don’t need this. Instead, focus on financial matters and money issues. You have moneymaking ideas; plus, you’re interested in purchasing something pretty.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might have some clashes with someone about shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances. There will definitely be a difference of opinion about how something is shared or divided. (Probably, this person is a friend or a member of a group.) Make sure you do your homework and have your facts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Challenging conversations with authority figures, especially parents, bosses and the police, might occur today, especially this morning. If possible, avoid these because some fights are just not worth it. Right now, you benefit from keeping your head down and your powder dry.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Issues about politics, religion, travel or foreign countries are just some reasons you might have a squabble at work today. You might encounter cultural differences that require creative thinking? Difficulties regarding a pet might also arise. Disputes might also be health-related. Whatever it is, keep your cool.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Minor quarrels with your kids or a romantic partner might arise today about how to share something. Or perhaps, it’s about the division of labor? Or it might be about how expenses are shared. These are touchy subjects but they have to be addressed. Defend your best interests.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make an extra effort to be patient with family members today to avoid arguments. These challenges might take place with a partner or a spouse, or another family member. Timing is everything. Sometimes it’s wise to pick and choose your fights — you know this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day. An accident doesn’t have to happen; however, you might be annoyed with someone, and, therefore, distracted. Quarrels with daily contacts are likely today. Stay chill — for your own benefit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Money squabbles, especially with your kids or a romantic partner might arise today. Or there could be disputes about paying something like a restaurant tab or something related to the arts, sports, social outings or even the cost of raising children. These issues are often difficult to resolve.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in your sign, and it’s at odds with fiery Mars. This can lead to emotional, volatile outbreaks. It’s easy to be quarrelsome with others or to get upset and lose your temper. The fact is many people will be irritable, impulsive and self-indulgent today. (Yikes! Run for cover.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Woody Harrelson (1961) shares your birthday. You are warm, sympathetic, generous and selfless. You are intelligent and have a gift for helping others. This is a slower paced year. It’s time to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Surround yourself with people who have your back. Focus on relationships that bring you happiness.

