Horoscope for Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day to do behind-the-scenes research or study history or look for solutions to old problems or answers to questions, because you won’t mind digging deep for this information. Don’t second-guess yourself today, because it’s easy to give in to feelings of inadequacy. Relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Someone older or more experienced than you might make you feel like chopped liver, because somehow, your interaction with them is diminishing for you. This is a fleeting thing! It’s gone by tomorrow. Don’t give it any fuel, and don’t believe it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is not a good day to ask for permission or approval from authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs or the police. If you do, their answer will likely be, “Talk to the hand.” Wait for another day. In fact, steer clear of authority figures to make life easier today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Rules and regulations might restrict you in some way. Someone will hold you responsible or criticize you for not following the right way of doing something. Likewise, political correctness and religious rules might also squelch you in some way. (Just for today.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be disappointed in your fair share of something, perhaps an inheritance or the way something is now being divided. You expected a different outcome. (Or should we say income?) Let this go because these restrictions are temporary. Relax.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with others are strained, perhaps because someone is critical of you — or perhaps because you’re critical of them? You might feel they are stingy? That’s because it’s easy to look around you and be critical of almost everything today. (It’s one of those days.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In your job today or with any task that you choose to do, you might find the work to be hard — a bit of a slog. Just keep persevering because there is nothing you can do except change your attitude, which of course is easier said than done. Remember: This feeling is just for today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Children might be an increased responsibility. Or perhaps social responsibilities, sports events or something to do with the arts and the entertainment world are overwhelming for you. You might feel that you’re not up for the task. This isn’t true — it’s just how you feel today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a tough day for you, because optimism and outdoor activity are survival issues for you — and today, it’s tough to be optimistic. This is because the moon is lined up with stern Saturn, which makes people feel timid and depressed. Dealings with parents and older relatives might discourage you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t fall into worry mode. It’s anti-productive. Remember the saying “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Nevertheless, negative thinking is here today, so be aware of this. Tomorrow will be a better day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you might feel a financial squeeze play. Perhaps you don’t have enough money to buy what you want or do what you want or cover frills like bread and milk. (Yes, it’s that kinda day.) Wait until tomorrow because you’ll be surprised at how much better you feel!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is lined up with stern Saturn in your sign, which will make you feel discouraged or depressed. But this is a temporary illusion. It’s a brief dark cloud on your horizon. By tomorrow, you will feel completely different! In fact, tomorrow is a lovely, romantic day!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer Jennifer Lopez (1969) shares your birthday. You are charismatic, invigorating and intense. You love exciting challenges and hate routine. This is a fun-loving year for you! Give yourself permission to socialize and enjoy life. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old friends might reappear to rekindle relationships.

