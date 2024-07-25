Horoscope for Thursday, July 25, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Ta da! Today you’ll see ways to make improvements in your immediate environment or improvements to your image. (Admittedly, you have strong feelings, which could lead to sudden outbursts.) However, social occasions, sports events and fun activities with kids will appeal — along with romance!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might prefer to be low-key or do things behind the scenes today. Nevertheless, this is a feel-good day! Interactions with family members will be positive. Redecorating your home and entertaining are good choices if you feel up to it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fun-loving, sociable day! Get out and enjoy the company of others. Take a short trip; talk to neighbors, relatives and siblings or run errands because you feel upbeat and friendly today! You might meet a potential romantic partner?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People notice you more than usual, but this is a good thing because you look attractive and capable! This is why discussions about earnings, moneymaking ideas and possible expenditures will go well with authority figures. However, you will have strong feelings about shared property.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day to expand your world in any way. Travel is an obvious choice. Go someplace you have been before, if possible. Talk to people from other cultures. Learn new things. Take a course. People will be attracted to you because you’re charming and entertaining!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for financial discussions. You might want to ask for a loan or a mortgage, or your share of something. Discussions about inheritances will go well. Nevertheless, you might do all of this from a behind-the-scenes position. Ultimately, you want to improve something.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day! People will be friendly to you, especially creative, artistic types. Nevertheless, keep in mind that you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be prepared to accommodate and compromise. Ultimately, this is a warm, romantic day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is perhaps the best day of the week, so do get out and enjoy yourself! For starters, you make an excellent impression on everyone. Coworkers will be helpful, especially because you see ways to introduce improvements. You might also improve your health in some way. Looking good!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are the traveler of the zodiac and today is a fabulous day to travel. Of course, you might not be able to do so. If this is the case, then be a tourist in your own town. Do something to expand your experience of life. Learn something new! Be open to romance with someone different.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a passionate day for you! Family discussions, especially with female relatives, might be intense. Emotional outbursts might take place. Nevertheless, you will see ways to introduce improvements, especially because you’re prepared to work hard. It’s a work hard/party hard day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have an intense discussion with a partner or close friend today. Certainly, relations with those who are close to you will be positive and friendly! (They might also be intense and emotional!) Social outings will be promising. Great date day and wonderful for romance!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the best day of the week, so enjoy yourself! You can accomplish a lot at work or with whatever you want to achieve, and you can also enjoy fun, saucy flirtations with someone. You might see new ways to earn money. Others will see new uses for something that you already own.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Miriam Shor (1971) shares your birthday. You have principles, and a strong code of honor. You like to do the right thing. You are motivated to succeed. This is a year of work, building and construction to create solid foundations in your life — both externally and internally.

