Horoscope for Friday, July 26, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 5 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the second day that is excellent for socializing, enjoying fun activities with kids, getting away on a vacation, plus attending sports events! Basically, you want to have fun! Plus, many of you are also exploring romantic options. Oh yes, this is another romantic day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A fascinating day! A secret flirtation might be taking place. (My lips are sealed.) Someone younger might figure prominently in your day. This is also another excellent day to enjoy redecorating and entertaining at home. (Small wonder because you’re spending money!)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have lots of energy now because fiery Mars is in your sign. Meanwhile, this is a marvelous day to schmooze with friends and groups because you feel upbeat and sociable! For some of you, a casual acquaintance might turn into something romantic. Meanwhile, home repairs and family discussions are solid.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You make a marvelous impression on others, which is why you can ask for what you want. However, do be aware that this impression is also attractive to someone, which is why a new romance could begin for some of you. (Or perhaps, a saucy flirtation?) Financial discussions are favored.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is another great day for you! Travel and foreign interests will intrigue you. You might fall in love with someone who is different. Travel opportunities are also at hand, especially through a friend or a group. Buy wardrobe goodies today because you feel attractive.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You make an excellent impression on others today, especially professionally speaking. However, this impression is also wonderful in terms of interacting with your community. Meanwhile, a secret flirtation might be taking place for some of you. (You know who you are.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be accommodating with others today because for the second day, the moon is opposite your sign. Nevertheless, this is a wonderful, warm and friendly day. Enjoy friendships and interacting with others. Opportunities for romance abound! Check out travel opportunities as well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is another day where you make a fabulous impression on everyone! Because of this planetary influence, go after what you want. Demand the advantage! Once again, relations with authority figures could turn romantic or a hint at flirtation? Meanwhile, intimacy will be intense. Financial discussions are positive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Again, you have chances to travel — as well as to check out opportunities in publishing, medicine, the media or anything to do with legal matters. These areas are ripe for your exploration! Romance with someone different is still possible today. Accept invitations to socialize!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a passionate, romantic day for you. However, it’s also an excellent day for financial discussions because you’ll come out smelling like a rose. Your family, your home and real estate negotiations will benefit you. In addition, look for ways to improve your job or get a better job. You’re styling!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lovely day for relations with close friends, partners and spouses. It’s even a great day to deal with members of the general public. Enjoy interactions with others, including children. Accept invitations to party and socialize. This is another wonderful, romantic day!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A work-related romance might begin for some of you today. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to boost your earnings or to improve your work space. In fact, home, family and real estate discussions will be favored. For example, you might see ways to improve your existing home or find a better home. Bonus!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jason Statham (1967) shares your birthday. You’re charming and you have a strong, confident personality. Your honesty and directness give you a natural sense of authority. This year is full of exciting changes that will increase your personal freedom. Stay flexible so that you can move quickly and take advantage of new opportunities. Travel is likely.

