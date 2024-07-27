Horoscope for Saturday, July 27, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions until 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully, especially if you’re involved in financial discussions, financial dealings or even shopping for something important. You might find yourself at odds with someone. Perhaps they’re jealous of you? Fortunately, you’re in a practical frame of mind, so you will prevail.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day to deal with authority figures — bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. People are a bit uneasy. Furthermore, they are not forthcoming. Instead, people want to keep secrets. Meanwhile, discussions with children and social situations will flow smoothly.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep a low profile. Things are a bit tense out there and some people will not be cooperative. Furthermore, they will withhold information. Fortunately, family discussions will be positive and your involvement in home businesses and home repairs will be productive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be patient with friends as well as members of clubs and organizations because power struggles might erupt. Basically, people are a bit distrustful and wary of each other, which is why some people will not be disclosing. Fortunately, discussions with neighbors, friends and relatives are solid.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can impress bosses, parents and people in authority with your moneymaking ideas. In fact, you might convince someone to make a major expenditure. Nevertheless, discussions with partners, friends and spouses could be tense. Stay chill. Some things will work; and other things will not. Tiptoe through the tulips.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today Mercury is in your sign dancing beautifully with the moon, which improves all your communications with others. Trust your intuition. Find someone who wants to listen to you because you feel talkative. However, steer clear of controversial subjects! Forewarned is forearmed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Research will go well, especially research about shared property, financial matters and inheritances. Nevertheless, these same areas might trigger a block or challenges when dealing with your kids or a romantic partner. Therefore, pick and choose your words today. Be careful.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You make a great impression on others with the Sun and fair Venus at the top of your chart. Furthermore, interactions with friends and groups will be positive and supportive today. Nevertheless, be tactful in discussions with spouses, partners and close friends to avoid disputes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a solid day to discuss important issues with parents and bosses, especially if they’re related to your work, your health or even a pet. However, you might find yourself at odds with a spouse, partner or everyday contacts about a different issue. It’s a tricky day. Assume nothing and listen carefully to everyone to avoid difficulties.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be diplomatic when talking to your kids. Try to avoid meltdowns and hissy fits. (Remember — you’re the adult.) Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to make travel plans or to study or learn something new. Romance with someone “different” might be percolating. Relations with other cultures will be positive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be patient with family members today (especially female relatives) to avoid disputes. However, discussions about shared assets, shared property, loans and banking will go well. Go with what works and avoid what doesn’t. Use your common sense and you will instinctively know what to do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You need to talk to others today because you have something to say. Fortunately, conversations with partners and close friends will be agreeable. Nevertheless, someone or something going on behind the scenes could create problems. Secrets might be revealed. Or perhaps you feel you can’t trust someone?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (1970) shares your birthday. You are energetic and passionate. You are also practical and have excellent organizational skills. This is a year of service for you, especially service to family. Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself first so you can be of help to others. Time for a makeover?

