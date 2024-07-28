Horoscope forSunday, July 28, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day for financial discussions or thoughts about how to draw up a budget because you’re in a practical frame of mind when it comes your money and your belongings. In fact, you’re sensible today! If shopping, you will only buy long-lasting, practical items. (Impressive.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn, which makes you very sensible. You will accept whatever duties and responsibilities you have without complaint. The good news is that you might gain in some way by keeping things practical and orderly. Do whatever is necessary.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day for research because you’ll pay attention to detail; plus, you have the follow through and endurance to keep searching for what you’re looking for. Let’s face it: It takes effort and an organized mind — which you have today! A boss or someone older might help you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to get advice from someone older or more experienced than you. This doesn’t mean you have to follow what they say; but at least, listen! After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You make an excellent impression on others today because they see you as sensible, practical, trustworthy and dependable. (This might be smoke and mirrors but nevertheless, it’s true.) Discussions about shared property and inheritances will go well. Keep up your game face.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to study something because you will have the patience and the necessary diligence to do so. It’s also a good day to plow through the details of making travel plans. Discussions with a partner, spouse or close friend will be practical and fruitful.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with friends and groups are warm and friendly now. Today, however, you will benefit from a serious, practical discussion about loans, mortgages and financial and practical support from others. “No man is an island.” (Some of us are peninsulas.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You make a fabulous impression on others now because both the sun and Venus are at the top of your chart. You look successful, affluent and charming! Today, practical discussions with partners and close friends will benefit you, especially regarding vacations, social outings, sports and the care of children.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This can be a productive day for you because you’re in no-nonsense, practical frame of mind. Whatever you decide today might help to solidify your situation at home or within your family. Likewise, it might also help situations related to your health and your job. (This is good.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the perfect day to practice a technique or hone a particular skill so that you get better and better at it. This could apply to the arts, or to any skill related to craftsmanship, or getting a job done as well as possible. Some of you will teach children today. Good day to make vacation plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today your focus is on home and family. Perhaps you’re dealing with finding the cheapest and best way of doing something? Or seeing how you can get the most bang for your buck? Listen to the advice of someone older.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the perfect day to tackle work that requires mental stamina and attention to detail. Your mind is reliable today, and it will not overlook anything. Discussions with others will be serious and practical.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor John David Washington (1984) shares your birthday. You are independent, competitive and ready to rise to any challenge. You have excellent communication skills. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Take time to explore spiritual or religious beliefs. You will benefit from philosophies that get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

