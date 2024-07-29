The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Monday, July 29, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep an eye on your money scene because you might find money or you might lose money. You might also have some brilliant moneymaking ideas? Likewise, protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Trust your innovative thoughts today because you’re creative and in the zone!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel restless. This is because the moon is in your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus. However, this energy can also charge you up so that you’re ready to make a blow for your freedom. You might suddenly make a life-changing decision. (These things are possible.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Stay on your toes today because things are moving fast. You’ll be successful in talking to others, and you’ll be successful in negotiating. You will also be successful in studying, reading and writing. This includes sales and marketing. You have lots of energy and you’re ready for change!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Although you are primarily focused on earnings, cash flow and possibly shopping today, expect to be surprised by a friend or a member of a group. Someone else might do something that is unexpected, but it could open new doors for you? Stay ready. Get your facts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re powerful with three planets in your sign. You have the edge! Plus, today the moon is lined up with Uranus at the top of your chart, which ignites your independence. Something might happen that makes you want to change your direction in life. It’s exciting!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Sudden travel opportunities might drop in your lap today. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity is brief. Or you might have a chance to take a course or study? Likewise, surprise opportunities in publishing, the law and medicine might also occur. Stay on your toes!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This continues to be a popular time for you, especially with younger people and creative people. However, today it’s wise to make friends with your bank account and other financial areas because something sudden and unexpected could impact your assets or shared property. You snooze, you lose. Stay in the know.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Expect a curveball from a friend or a spouse or partner today because the moon is opposite your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus. Someone might want to change the terms of the relationship? They might want more freedom? Something is up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You love animals. That’s why it’s important to know that today something unexpected could impact your pet. Therefore, be vigilant. Likewise, something unusual might impact your job. One aspect might be that you decide to quit your job to be self-employed. (Could be anything.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should be vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Know where they are at all times. Be careful of electrical danger. Meanwhile, social plans might be canceled or delayed; or you might receive an exciting, surprise invitation!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your home routine will change today. A small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock on your door — it could be anything. Or you might break free from a situation that is oppressive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is a potentially accident-prone day for you. On the upside, you might do something bold and different! You might speak up for yourself and demand what you want. It’s an unpredictable day.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ato Essandoh (1972) shares your birthday. You’re independent, energetic and positive. Many of you assume a leadership role. You believe in the greatest good for the greatest number. This is a wonderful year when your efforts will be rewarded. Expect a promotion, kudos, and the acknowledgment of your peers. The spotlight is on you!

