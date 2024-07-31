The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Wednesday, July 31, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
georgia-nicols.jpg

Share

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9 to 10:45 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to finish projects related to writing, teaching or driving. In particular, it’s an excellent day to teach children. You will also enjoy entertaining others, as well as exploring social opportunities that include light flirtations and promising romance. Look for ways to enjoy yourself!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Family discussions, especially discussions related to purchases for home and family or ways to make your home look more attractive, will go well. These discussions might also relate to family businesses or real estate possibilities. Good day to wrap up business.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This balsamic moon is an excellent time to finish projects and wrap up business, especially related to sales, writing, teaching and learning. This also applies to anything related to driving. Trust in your ability to make good decisions. You know what you’re doing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you might be driven by your gut instincts when it comes to making financial decisions regarding earning money or spending. You are wise and practical when it comes to your personal finances. Perhaps you want to buy something attractive? Why not?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and groups, especially female acquaintances. Nevertheless, it’s also an excellent day to wrap up business that you might have dealing with groups. This could be an opportunity for you to tick something off your list of future goals?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your success in some endeavor, along with your ambition and efforts, will call attention to you today. This might be about a secret love affair? Or it might be related to a private plan that you’re nursing, which is coming to fruition or finishing at this time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be open to new, fresh and unusual ideas today, especially from creative friends. These suggestions might entail travel or getting further education or exploring new avenues that will ultimately enrich your world. Don’t dismiss these ideas as frivolous. This is a good day to wrap up something.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day for important discussions with authority figures to decide how to wrap up a financial project or finish work being done on wills, estates, inheritances and shared property. You have the proverbial stamp of approval. Time to let it go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you have been toying with travel plans or ideas related to publishing and higher education, this is the day to wrap things up. Finish that manuscript. Finish that paper. Finish your travel itinerary. Today is about finishing things — not beginning. Wrap it up and put a bow on it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will be successful at work if you focus on wrapping up budgets, allocations for increased machinery or equipment and the necessary paperwork to get something done. You can get a lot done today if you focus on finishing something already begun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Although this is an excellent day to wrap up issues that are work-related or even health-related, it’s also a lovely day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others. Playful activities with kids, the arts and sports events will all be excellent choices.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good time to finish things. They might be related to your job or your home or a family event. It could pertain to a work project or an important discussion. Basically, wrap things up so that you can move on to something new. You might want to cocoon at home today and relax.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Wesley Snipes (1962) shares your birthday. You like to research people because you’re a natural observer of the human condition. You are insightful, and your communication skills are excellent. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Expect major changes. Keep your eyes open for opportunities. Prepare for leadership.

Share
Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, July 29, 2024
Horoscope forSunday, July 28, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, July 27, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, July 26, 2024
Horoscope for Thursday, July 25, 2024
The Latest
The 700 block of North Michigan Avenue.
Crime
Magnificent Mile-area stores are targets of smash-and-grab thieves
Police say thieves drove two vehicles into retail stores on or near North Michigan Avenue early Tuesday, stealing merchandise and fleeing. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
This image released by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture, shows the product label for Boar's Head Virginia Ham meat, one of 71 products recalled as an investigation into a deadly listeria outbreak. The popular deli meat company is recalling an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat products made at a Virginia plant as the investigation continues, U.S. Agriculture Department officials said Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (FSIS/USDA via AP)
Business
Boar's Head recalls 7 million more pounds of deli meats due to listeria outbreak
The new recall includes 71 products made between May 10 and July 29 under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names. It follows an earlier recall of more than 200,000 pounds of sliced deli poultry and meat.
By Jonel Aleccia | AP
 
Jed Hoyer
Cubs
Cubs wrap trade deadline with three deals completed, high stakes for the offense the rest of the season
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer stuck to his plan, making moves focused on 2025 and beyond.
By Maddie Lee
 
Deputy Rafael Wordlaw
Crime
Off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy killed in 'senseless' Woodlawn shootout
The deputy, 31-year-old Rafael D. Wordlaw, was shot in his chest early Tuesday morning by someone trying to rob him. A person of interest is in custody.
By David Struett  and Mohammad Samra
 
In "Sing Sing," Colman Domingo (left, with Clarence Maclin) plays an inmate who helps start a theater company.
Movies and TV
'Sing Sing': Making theater gives prisoners a sense of freedom in one of the year's best films
Colman Domingo does award-worthy work as an unjustly incarcerated man dedicated to helping his fellow inmates express themselves.
By Richard Roeper
 