Horoscope for Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9 to 10:45 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to finish projects related to writing, teaching or driving. In particular, it’s an excellent day to teach children. You will also enjoy entertaining others, as well as exploring social opportunities that include light flirtations and promising romance. Look for ways to enjoy yourself!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Family discussions, especially discussions related to purchases for home and family or ways to make your home look more attractive, will go well. These discussions might also relate to family businesses or real estate possibilities. Good day to wrap up business.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This balsamic moon is an excellent time to finish projects and wrap up business, especially related to sales, writing, teaching and learning. This also applies to anything related to driving. Trust in your ability to make good decisions. You know what you’re doing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you might be driven by your gut instincts when it comes to making financial decisions regarding earning money or spending. You are wise and practical when it comes to your personal finances. Perhaps you want to buy something attractive? Why not?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and groups, especially female acquaintances. Nevertheless, it’s also an excellent day to wrap up business that you might have dealing with groups. This could be an opportunity for you to tick something off your list of future goals?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your success in some endeavor, along with your ambition and efforts, will call attention to you today. This might be about a secret love affair? Or it might be related to a private plan that you’re nursing, which is coming to fruition or finishing at this time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be open to new, fresh and unusual ideas today, especially from creative friends. These suggestions might entail travel or getting further education or exploring new avenues that will ultimately enrich your world. Don’t dismiss these ideas as frivolous. This is a good day to wrap up something.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day for important discussions with authority figures to decide how to wrap up a financial project or finish work being done on wills, estates, inheritances and shared property. You have the proverbial stamp of approval. Time to let it go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you have been toying with travel plans or ideas related to publishing and higher education, this is the day to wrap things up. Finish that manuscript. Finish that paper. Finish your travel itinerary. Today is about finishing things — not beginning. Wrap it up and put a bow on it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will be successful at work if you focus on wrapping up budgets, allocations for increased machinery or equipment and the necessary paperwork to get something done. You can get a lot done today if you focus on finishing something already begun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Although this is an excellent day to wrap up issues that are work-related or even health-related, it’s also a lovely day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others. Playful activities with kids, the arts and sports events will all be excellent choices.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good time to finish things. They might be related to your job or your home or a family event. It could pertain to a work project or an important discussion. Basically, wrap things up so that you can move on to something new. You might want to cocoon at home today and relax.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Wesley Snipes (1962) shares your birthday. You like to research people because you’re a natural observer of the human condition. You are insightful, and your communication skills are excellent. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Expect major changes. Keep your eyes open for opportunities. Prepare for leadership.

